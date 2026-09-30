Packers' latest signing should have Jacob Monk fighting for his roster life

Jacob Monk entered the league in 2024 and, like most late-round draft picks, he was never expected to be much of a difference-maker. Then, with guys like Jager Burton joining the team this offseason, his future seemed murky.

The Green Bay Packers gave him an opportunity when he made the most of injuries and an extended role in training camp. Joining a makeshift offensive line, Monk suddenly looked like a viable solution at right guard. That may not be the case anymore.

With the Packers bringing in former Super Bowl champion Mekhi Becton after three dreadful seasons, it looks like Monk's job is far from safe. All things considered, they might not even keep him on the roster for much longer.

The Packers should roll with Mekhi Becton over Jacob Monk

To say the Packers' offensive line has been a liability would be an understatement the size of Wisconsin. They can't block to save their lives, and they've been mostly to blame for the non-existent running game.

Naturally, plenty of that should fall on the right guard's shoulders, which is why Becton's addition wasn't only unsurprising but necessary. Even with his flaws, he proved that he can be a steady contributor in the interior in that Super Bowl-winning campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Through three weeks, Monk has allowed 11 total pressures, including five quarterback hits and one sack. He's only been flagged once, but his inability to pull, climb, or create any sort of gap for the running game has been borderline atrocious.

Pro Football Focus gives him a 52.9 run-block grade, which ranks 60th among 73 eligible players at the position. His pass-blocking grade has been even worse (41.9, 61st), and there's just no way Jordan Love will play a full season if he stays on the field.

Granted, he's not the only one to blame, and losing center Sean Rhyan has only added another layer of trouble to an already terrible offensive line, but still. Becton might not be a natural guard, but he looked much better there than at tackle, and he'll give this team a massive unit of a human being to keep the pressure off the quarterback for a bit longer.

With the ever-struggling Aaron Banks set to return sooner rather than later and the team still high on Jager Burton despite his struggles, there won't be much of an incentive to keep Monk around once Becton gets settled in.

Parting ways with him will cost the team roughly $161K in dead cap, according to Spotrac, and that roster spot could be put to better use, maybe even adding another veteran to overhaul the league's worst offensive line.