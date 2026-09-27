3 desperate signings who can still save the Packers' season

The Green Bay Packers had some obvious concerns about their offensive line before the start of the season. Three weeks into the campaign, they might be quickly approaching crisis territory with that five-man unit.

With veteran RT Zach Bako-Bewele set to miss the season, Jordan Morgan still struggling at left tackle, and the interior of the line being nothing short of a disaster, general manager Brian Gutekunst has his work cut out for him.

There's just no way Jordan Love will play all 17 games unless they fix the offensive line, and this team can kiss the playoffs goodbye if they don't make some moves. Fortunately for them, these three veteran free agents can still help turn the ship around.

3 players who could save the Packers' disappointing season

OL Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton struggled to live up to the hype early on in his career, especially at tackle. However, he had a strong season with the Philadelphia Eagles when he moved to the interior, and he's clearly better suited to play as a jumbo guard.

The Packers have rushed for a grand total of 146 yards through the first three games of the season. Becton's huge and sturdy frame should help them find some gaps in the defense, and he can also play some tackle if needed because of injuries.

RT Jack Conklin

When healthy, Jack Conklin has always been an above-average pass protector. Of course, he hasn't been healthy as often as his teams would've wanted him to, but beggars can't be choosers, and he's, by a wide margin, the best right tackle in the market right now.

The former Cleveland Browns right tackle is also elite in the running game, being instrumental to Nick Chubb's success in his prime years. He's a former All-Pro tackle who only needs another chance to prove that he can stay healthy and help a contending team.

G Kevin Zeitler

The fact that Kevin Zeitler is still a free agent is somewhat baffling. He's been one of the most consistent interior offensive linemen in the league for years now, and he's the type of plug-and-play guy who would fit almost every scheme right out of the gate.

With Jacob Monk and Jager Burton both looking like UFL players at best and Aaron Banks struggling to stay on the field after a disappointing first year with the organization, not reaching out to Zeitler's camp should be considered a fireable offense.

Granted, none of these signings is ideal, and there's a reason these players remain unsigned. That said, the Packers don't even have an NFL-caliber offensive line right now, not even for backups. If this sounds desperate, it is because they should be.