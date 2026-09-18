Packers' Jonathan Gannon must go against his own instincts against Breece Hall

The Green Bay Packers' defense helds it own more than decently in Week 1, all things considered. Box-score watchers may not agree, but two of the Minnesota Vikings' scoring drives started deep into Packers territory after forced turnovers.

That said, it came mostly against Carson Wentz, and Jonathan Gannon's offense has usually been much better in coverage than at shutting down the run. That's not great news with a losing streak on the line and a date with Breece Hall up next.

While the New York Jets shouldn't pose much of a threat, the Packers aren't in a position to look down on anyone. That's why, this time, Gannon has to go against everything he's ever preached and flip the tables in Week 2.

Jonathan Gannon must put the ball in Geno Smith's hands

Gannon's defenses have a glaring flaw: They're too vulnerable to death by a thousand cuts. While they're usually solid at limiting explosive plays, they're also prone to getting worn out on the ground, with light boxes and running backs getting short gains here and there.

A 'bend, don't break' approach won't get the job done against someone like Breece Hall. He's an elite downfield runner who can turn the corner in the blink of an eye; a missed tackle, and he's off to the races for 20+.

On the other hand, Geno Smith's wild and erratic throws should have him in hell against the Packers' elite safety unit. Even with some doubts at cornerback, Keisean Nixon held its own pretty well in Week 1, and letting Smith cook might be the wisest way to secure a win here.

Smith is a giveaway machine. He's logged double digits in turnovers three times in his career despite being a backup for most of his career, and he averages a 3.9 turnover-worthy play percentage per his career (via Pro Football Focus).

Hall just put up 4.6 yards per tote and finished with 102 rushing yards and a touchdown vs. the Tennessee Titans. He did so against Robert Saleh's aggressive and physical defensive front, so one can only wonder what he might do against a light box and Gannon's more passive, read-and-react approach.

Defensive coordinators live and die by their concepts, but great coaches also know how to prepare and adapt to the opposition. With all due respect to Aaron Glenn's team and guys like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall is the only legitimate offensive threat on that roster, whereas Smith might actually be their biggest liability.

The Packers must stack the box and keep bodies in front of the Jets' playmaking box carrier, shutting them down on first and second down to force Geno Smith into third-and-long situations. Even if he moves the chains with a big completion here and there, it will be just a matter of time before he puts the ball right back in the Packers' hands.