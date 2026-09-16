Christian Watson's Packers extension looked like a bargain in Week 1

The Green Bay Packers did right by their star wide receiver this offseason, signing Christian Watson to a second consecutive extension. This time, they gave him a long-term deal, inking him to a four-year, $92 million contract that only included $31 million guaranteed.

His $23 million AAV ranks 24th among wide receivers, per OverTheCap, an absolute bargain for someone as talented as he is. And while there are some doubts about his availability, he showed in Week 1 that he was worth every single penny.

In a day when everything went well until it didn't, Watson finished the game with the highest grade in Matt LaFleur's team. With six catches on eight targets for 147 yards and two touchdowns, the breakout season looks real.

The Packers must keep rolling with Christian Watson

Maybe this was a product of Tucker Kraft's injury, and they're just trying to ease him back into action. The star tight end only drew six targets and grabbed three passes for 45 yards. Also, Watson wasn't even first on the team in targets, as Matthew Golden also got Jordan Love's attention with 12 targets.

However, even if it wasn't by design and they want to get Golden the ball more, Watson is, by far, their best weapon in the passing game right now. They're much thinner at wide receiver, and even though the injury concerns will always be there, he's just too big, too physical, and two explosive.

Putting up those numbers would've been impressive on any given night, much more against such a tough defense like Brian Flores'. He can routinely do this, and he had more receiving yards than everyone not named Chris Olave (182) and Zay Flowers (150) in Week 1. He's also tied for the most receiving touchdowns.

It's too early in the season, but Watson's deal might age like fine wine. While the final number might've seemed too steep for a player with no career accolades and a history of injuries, the guaranteed total makes this a somewhat laughable deal for the Packers.

Golden might be faster, and Kraft is a YAC specialist who just needs to shake off the rust, but Watson is this team's ball-winner. Outside, in the slot, running slants or go routes, this guy will dominate in 50/50 ball situations, and with a gunslinger like Jordan Love in the shotgun, he'll make a play more often than not.