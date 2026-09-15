Packers dirty hit authored Week 1 karmic downfall

Green Bay Packers fans pride themselves on being a loyal fanbase able to study the game and admit when their team makes an obvious misstep. Sunday provided the perfect example of this when Kyler Murray was knocked out of the game on what was a dirty hit. Before clicking away or raising arguments consider the fan response if the exact same play had happened to Jordan Love and pushed the franchise quarterback out of a divisional matchup. Murray was giving himself up and the Packers responded with a hit that deserved a flag and the label of being a dirty hit.

It was this play that set up Green Bay struggling the rest of the way and eventually collapsing against Minnesota. Carson Wentz was throwing a far better ball than Murray and offered a trio of passing touchdowns and a level of responsible decision-making that was clearly lacking with Murray in the starting lineup.

The Packing knocking Murray out of the game woke up an offense that couldn't get out of its own way. The undersized quarterback looked lost in the offense and was helping Green Bay remain an iron grip on the score and keeping the Vikings out of arm's length.

One could fairly say it is karmic justice that the dirty hit would ultimately spell Green Bay's downfall and the miserable finish to Week 1. It is important to note that this isn't taking away responsibility from the late offensive struggles or coaching decisions, but pointing out what allowed Wentz to be in the position to take advantage of these Packers mistakes in the first place.

Packers Authored Their Own Demise with Dirty Hit on Vikings QB Kyler Murray

The Packers pride themselves on playing the game the right way and offering a level of physicality that is within the league's bounds. Hitting Murray in the head and neck area while he was clearly giving himself up speaks to a defender being too excited for the Week 1 debut and letting emotions win over common sense.

It isn't a hot take to point out if this doesn't happen Green Bay likely holds on to the game and there is a very different feeling among the roster and fanbase right now. How Murray was playing the position left little reason to believe the Vikings were going to put together the epic final quarter that turnovers and the play of Carson Wentz set up.

No question, there is no excuse for the poor decision and it cost Green Bay what should've been an early season win. It will be interesting to see how both sides of the ball respond heading into a Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets.