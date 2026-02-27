Packers Hire Rich Bisaccia's Replacement Less Than 2 Weeks Before Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers' coaching staff has undergone plenty of movement since the 2026 NFL offseason began. One of the more head-scratching changes was the exit of special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. Not because it happened — he deserved it — but because it occurred more than a month after the Packers' season ended, limiting their ability to find a suitable replacement.

With NFL free agency officially opening on Wednesday, March 11, time is ticking for the Packers to get their ducks in a row. Fortunately, a special teams coordinator search won't take up any more of their energy, as Green Bay is hiring Cam Achordas Bisaccia's replacement, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Cam Achord's Hiring Helps Packers Officially End the Rich Bisaccia Era

Back on Feb. 19, NBC Sports' Charean Williams reported that Archord was among several names pegged for the Packers' ST coordinator opening. Other candidates included the New Orleans Saints' Kyle Wilber and Las Vegas Raiders' Tom McMahon, as well as internal options. This move makes it clear that Achord's potential was too enticing to ignore.

Bisaccia had been the Packers' special teams coordinator since 2022, adding assistant coaching duties to his job description a year later. The concerns surrounding the 65-year-old coach only grew with time, though, culminating in fans begging for a change as the 2025 season progressed.



Between his inconsistent usage of Keisean Nixon as a returner and his inability to see the Brandon McManus-sized issue in front of him, it became clear quickly that Bisaccia's runway was running out. Now, time will tell if his replacement is the right man to turn Green Bay's special teams around.

Achord, 39, brings a combination of youth and experience to Titletown. The Brookhaven, MS native spent eight seasons as a collegiate coach for Southern Miss and Southwest Mississippi CC before joining the New England Patriots as an assistant special teams coach in 2018, earning a Super Bowl ring in his first NFL season.

Archord honed his experience with the Patriots for six seasons, including working as their ST coordinator from 2020 to 2023. Although those were far from the best New England teams in recent history, that wasn't Achord's fault, as his special teams unit was tied for the 11th- and sixth-best Pro Football Focus grades in those first two seasons. He's since spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants but was let go once new head coach John Harbaugh was hired in January.

It's going to be interesting to see whether Achord can make an immediate impact with the Packers. Green Bay ranked low last season when it came to yards per kickoff return (25.2, T-22nd), yards per punt return (5.6, 32nd), and field-goal percentage (82.4 percent, 23rd). All of those numbers must be improved if the Packers hope to stay competitive in the NFC.

Now that their special teams unit has a leader, the Packers can work on adding to the unit this offseason. Achord will likely want to sign players who align with his vision, so don't be surprised if linebacker Zayne Anderson's release was the first domino to fall now that free agency is right around the corner.

