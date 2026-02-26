Packers Inch Closer to Rich Bisaccia Replacement with Jonathan Gannon Ties

It appears the Green Bay Packers are zeroing in on a potential replacement for Rich Bisaccia, with ESPN's Rob Demovsky offering an exciting update on Thursday. "Arizona Cardinals assistant special teams coach Sam Sewell is headed to Green Bay today to interview in person for the Packers ST coordinator job, per a source. He was one of several candidates who had preliminary interviews. Final interviews expected to take place this week."

Gannon appears to have a big impact in the search, with one of his former coaches earning an interview. It would be a bit surprising if Sewell doesn't land the role based on his time with Gannon and the obvious need in Green Bay. For the Packers, there is also the fact that very few choices remain in a coaching market that has been picked over. This is one of the many downsides of losing key coaches after making the playoffs; other teams have been given a clear head start.

Still, there is reason for optimism with Sewell, who has 13 years of coaching experience at the college level, with the bulk of this being spent coaching the special teams unit. Having a coach with so little NFL experience step in gives team leaders time to develop him into a role that Gannon clearly believes he is already well-suited for if the Packers are handing the coach a second interview.

Packers Appear Likely to Hire ST Coach Sam Sewell Due to Gannon Ties

It is worth remembering that while Gannon failed as a head coach, the former Philadelphia Eagles DC did an incredible job of maintaining his own staff as a coordinator. While a special teams coordinator shouldn't be under Gannon's decision-making power, it does say quite a lot about his influence that the franchise is bringing in one of his former coaches for an interview.

Given how few choices remain, it makes sense to bring in a piece of Gannon's staff and hope that this is a return to the Philly days when the coach helped push the Eagles to an NFC Championship win and Super Bowl appearance. For Sewell, it is a clear chance to join the coaching staff of a prestigious franchise focused on building a roster capable of winning right now.

With this in mind, it won't be at all surprising if Sewell leaves the interview having the job already in hand. It will be the final big question the Packers need to answer, with the coaching staff and all decision-makers then shifting their focus to making difficult free agency and draft decisions and the roster building that lies ahead. Sewell isn't an exciting hire, but he appears to be a safe answer that Gannon is banking on and pushing to the forefront as the 2026 offseason continues to ramp up.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: