Rich Bisaccia Gives Packers Another Reason Why He Can't Return in 2026

Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia has been a constant source of headaches all season long. Hopeful Packers fans prayed those issues would solve themselves before the postseason. Instead, the Bisaccia era hit a new low with Saturday's ugly overtime loss to the Chicago Bears.

Bisaccia and the Packers’ special teams unit performance have been an ongoing conversation for fans throughout this season. One would think that the special team blunders would clean themselves up, which they have in some respects.

However, that wasn’t the case on Saturday night, as Bisaccia’s unit came up short and allowed the Bears to tie the game in regulation and win it in overtime. With 1:59 left in the fourth quarter, Chicago had to attempt an onside kick to keep its hopes alive. And all the Packers had to do was recover it, and that would seemingly seal the win.

But as fate would have it, Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs didn’t immediately attack the ball, and the Bears recovered it. It wasn’t the sole reason why they lost, but for Packers fans, it was all they needed to see regarding their feelings on Bisaccia.

Writing Is on the Wall for Rich Bisaccia After Week 16 Meltdown vs. Bears

As we previously mentioned, this wasn’t the first time Bisaccia’s special teams unit had an ugly miscue (h/t @smichaelis234), which led to a defeat. If you remember, in Week 3, Brandon McManus had his field goal blocked, which would’ve given Green Bay the lead.

Instead, it was the Browns who were able to finish the job with a game-winning field goal of their own. Coincidentally, after that game, the Packers’ special teams unit had its extra point blocked in Week 4, giving the Dallas Cowboys two points and momentum, which led to a 40-40 tie.

Then, there was the missed 43-yard field goal in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers, where the Packers lost by three points.

Between these four incidents, plus McManus’ struggles and injury, you can’t blame Green Bay fans for wanting a change. In fact, before the Packers took the field on Saturday night, we saw the Los Angeles Rams suddenly part ways with their special teams coordinator.

It was a bold move by the Rams, who are considered Super Bowl contenders, but clearly Sean McVay wasn’t pleased with his coordinator’s performance. That said, will Packers head coach Matt LaFleur make that same call on Bisaccia? Likely not.

Green Bay fans feel differently about the situation, but the last time LaFleur moved on from a coordinator, Joe Barry, it happened after the 2023 season ended. Therefore, if the Packers can get into the tournament, we likely shouldn’t expect to hear anything about Bisaccia’s future until next month.

