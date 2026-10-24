Packers have two weapons to make Lions tap out in Week 7

The Green Bay Packers let a big lead slip in their first divisional game of the season, but they made a big statement in their second try. Now, they'll look to make it 2-1 in the NFC North when they visit the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

Taking on the Lions on the road is challenging, especially with Dan Campbell's team coming off a bye week. That said, the Lions have been utterly terrible in coverage this season, and they haven't made any moves to address their glaring issues.

Considering that, the Packers' passing game should feast in Week 7. Granted, Josh Jacobs will be back, and that likely means Matt LaFleur will insist on bringing the terrible running game back from the dead. But if that's not the case, this should be an easy win.

The Lions' shaky secondary won't have an answer for the Packers' stars

The Packers haven't been able to run the ball to save their lives this season, but that may have been a blessing in disguise. LaFleur has had no choice but to put the ball in Jordan Love's hands on third-and-long situations, and the Packers' quarterback is cooking.

Matthew Golden and Christian Watson have blossomed as the best wide receiver duo in pro football. They've combined for 59 receptions on 105 targets for 1,039 yards and nine touchdowns, and their explosiveness will have the Lions' mediocre cornerback room in shambles in Week 7.

The Lions have given up a whopping 297.4 passing yards per game, which obviously ranks dead last in the league. They're also giving up 29.6 points per game, the third-most, and that's despite facing teams like the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals.

They might be 3-2, but their wins have come against teams with a combined 6-12 record, and two of those wins came down to the wire. Their defense is terrible, and getting Brian Branch won't be enough to fix those woes.

The Packers have the weapons they need to make the Lions tap out on Sunday. Josh Jacobs' return should help, but LaFleur's play-calling on first and second down has been atrocious, and he should just keep letting the quarterback do the heavy lifting, at least for this game.

Then, once the Packers are 5-2 and 2-1 in the division, he can tweak some things to have some sort of running game. But now, there's no need to alter the game plan, as the Lions' cornerbacks couldn't cover a high school freshman right now.