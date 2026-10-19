5 winners (and 2 losers) from the Packers' dominant home win over the Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers kept their foot on the gas after their impressive win over the Chicago Bears with another big win at home. This time, they took down Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys 23-13 in a game that could've been even more lopsided.

The Packers' defense kept the Cowboys' usually explosive offense in check. The quarterback never had a clean pocket, the receivers couldn't get open, and the Packers' offense capitalized whenever the defense flipped the field.

It was a well-rounded performance by Matt LaFleur's team, and the Packers are 4-2 while they still wait for Micah Parsons. Considering that, let's talk about the winners and losers from this statement win.

5 winners and 2 losers from the Packers' Week 6 home win over the Cowboys

Winner: Brandon Cisse

Rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse got his first career interception. CeeDee Lamb slipped mid-route, leaving the second-round pick wide open to make a play. He left the game with an injury, but got multiple stops after that.

Cisse finished the night with four tackles and one pick, and he was draped all over the Cowboys' pass catchers in coverage. His continuous improvement is impossible to overlook, and it might mean the end of Carrington Valentine.

Loser: MarShawn Lloyd

The MarShawn Lloyd experiment is finally about to come to an end. Josh Jacobs will be back next week, and the Packers' former draft pick will be relegated to a backup role, though he should actually be third in line.

Once again, Lloyd failed to find any running lanes and constantly ran into his own linemen, averaging a putrid 1.3 yards per carry. He drew one target, but unsurprisingly, he couldn't hold onto the ball, either.

Winner: Matthew Golden

Matthew Golden had a couple of egregious drops that would've probably been touchdowns. He was also beaten on a would-be interception after rounding his route. But even with that, he was the most dangeorus player on the field.

The second-year breakout is real, and he's established himself as the undisputed No. 1 pass catcher in Jordan Love's offense. He finished the game with six catches on a team-high 13 targets for 104 yards and a score.

Winner: Evan Williams

Evan Williams is one of the most underrated and overlooked players in football, but boy does he make plays. He was all over the field in this one, logging stops against the run and even picking off Dak Prescott.

The Packers' safety finished the game with five tackles, one assist, and one interception. He gave up one yard on one target, but it went for just seven yards. He's playing the best football of his young career in his 3rd year.

Loser: Sean Rhyan

The Packers' offensive line has been a talking point for all the wrong reasons this season. They've looked much better over the past three games, but this one was a pretty rough one for center Sean Rhyan.

Pro Football Focus (subscription required) blamed him for two pressures, both of which ended in sacks. He struggled to hold his own against Quinnen Williams, and he was pushed around pretty badly for most of the game.

Winner: Jordan Love

Jordan Love is at his best when Matt LaFleur lets him sling the pigskin down the field, and that's exactly what he did on Sunday night. The Packers' quarterback made the most of the Cowboys' soft secondary to push the ball downfield early and often.

Love did throw a bad interception and nearly got away with a couple more, but he looked poised and in control for most of the game. His chemistry with Matthew Golden and Christian Watson keeps growing by the day.

Winner: Jonathan Gannon

The Packers' defense keeps turning heads under Jonathan Gannon. Even without Micah Parsons, their pass rush has been pretty solid, and Gannon's 'bend, don't break' approach has worked like a charm thanks to their ability to force turnovers.

This unit is playing with so much confidence right now. Communication has been key, but the freedom Gannon is giving the secondary has also been instrumental to these performances. They've held opponents to 14 or fewer points in three consecutive games, and they can be scary good with Parsons.