Jordan Love's Sunday Night Football performance begins possible MVP run

The Green Bay Packers came away with a 23-13 win on Sunday night in a game that could've easily become a blowout win. Drops and a handful of mistakes prevented the Packer offense from completely taking control and blowing the Dallas Cowboys off the field. Jordan Love yet again looked stellar finishing with 276 passing yards and a lone touchdown pass to Matthew Golden. While those looking to poke holes in the performance might point to the completion percentage, those who watched the game understand drops were to blame.

Still, it was a great night for Love and gave the quarterback 1,684 passing yards on the young season to go along with 11 passing touchdowns. The last two weeks especially it has become clear that the signal caller is reaching another level, one that could serve as a springboard to becoming a clear MVP front-runner. This is far from a hot take when you look at the current options and realize how easy it could be to force your way into the conversation.

Even with Green Bay's early-season struggles, the quarterback has the overall numbers to very quickly put himself into the debate. As things currently stand it is safe to consider Brock Purdy and Josh Allen as the current favorites. However, both players have stumbled at times in the 2026 season keeping the door open for Love to go on a run.

As much as the roster is clearly focused on accomplishing the ultimate goal it would be a fitting time for Love to go on an MVP run. Aaron Rodgers finished his Green Bay career with four MVPs while Brett Favre would win a trio of the awards including a co-MVP with Barry Sanders.

No question, for the quarterback to reach the heights expected there needs to be more than one MVP run and the last two weeks serves as a perfect set up for a run to his first one.

Jordan Love Clearly Building Packers Hopes of Potential MVP Run After Impressive Performance

It will be interesting to watch how the narrative continues to build as Love has a chance to make a statement in Week 7. After two great weeks the Packers are playing in America's Game of the Week taking on the Detroit Lions next Sunday. It is a great chance against a struggling defense to put up big numbers and begin to build an undeniable case the quarterback belongs in the discussion.

For Love, it clearly isn't going to be a point of focus as the quarterback has proven he will say all of the right things and focus on doing anything possible to contribute to winning at the highest level. Still, there is no way around the fact that an MVP run appears very much on the table.

This effort should be helped by the fact Josh Jacobs is expected to return this week and provide a needed level of balance. Balance that should unlock Love even more so and continue what has been a great start to the 2026 season.