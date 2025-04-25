Packers Have Perfect Late-Round Target to Add Edge Rusher Depth

The Green Bay Packers got off to a great start to the NFL Draft by selecting Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden on Thursday night. But as many draftniks know, a good class isn’t made in one night, as the final six rounds of the league’s annual spectacle will be conducted in Green Bay over the next two days.

With that in mind, the Packers are going to have to go deep into their board to come away with some gems. Green Bay has seven selections remaining in this year’s draft, and Brian Gutekunst suggested there could be some moves to trade up and down the board before the event concludes.

To come away with a boost to the edge rusher position would be one victory the Packers could score by the end of the draft, and it leads them to a potential sleeper target who could be there in the later rounds.

Bradyn Swinson Would Solve Packers Problem at Edge Rusher

The Packers need depth at edge rusher as they look to boost their pass rush from last season. Green Bay ranked ninth in the NFL with 45 sacks last season but ranked 16th with a 22.1% pressure rate. The Packers have looming concerns at edge rusher with Kingsley Enagbare entering the final year of his rookie contract, and may have to have an eye toward the future in the later rounds of the draft.

If the Packers go this route, they may want to take a look at LSU’s Bradyn Swinson to fill the void. Swinson is a bit of a reach to call a late-round target as The Athletic’s Dane Brugler projected him to go in the third round of the draft and could have his name called on Friday night. But he has the athleticism and experience in a 4-2-5 scheme that could draw the Packers at some point over the next two days.

Swinson began his career at Oregon and managed just three sacks before he transferred to LSU. Although he had a minimal impact with 35 total tackles and a pair of sacks in 2023, he took off during his final season, making 58 total tackles, including 13 for loss to go with 8.5 sacks.

A Second Team All-SEC selection is one way to get your name on the radar. But a crafty toolbox is another. Brugler praised Swinson’s speed and flexibility in his scouting report, but also noted that he needs to diversify his pass-rushing moves. Stopping the run is also an issue, but he could be able to overcome those difficulties if he adds strength to his 6-foot-4, 255-pound frame.

Nice pressure from Bradyn Swinson (#4) with the burst, bend and hand swipe on the right tackle. This caused Milroe to rush his throw a little. pic.twitter.com/Hg8ofP3SXe — Brian Maafi (@BmaafiNFL) March 10, 2025

The 100th overall prospect on Brugler’s board, Swinson falls into strange territory. He could find his way into becoming a Day 2 pick, but teams could look at his past production and rawness and have him slide into the fourth or fifth round. If Swinson starts to slide, the Packers should take a hard look and perhaps add another player to a thin pass-rushing unit.

