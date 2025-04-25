Packers Exec Teases Huge Trade News as NFL Draft Continues

The Green Bay Packers have been a successful host for this year’s NFL Draft. Thousands of people flocked to northeastern Wisconsin to check out the league’s annual showcase on Thursday night, and the Packers put on a show, choosing Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick.

If being the center of the football universe and taking a receiver in the first round for the first time since 2002 weren’t enough reason for the Packers to be excited, there are still six rounds left in the draft. With that in mind, Packers Brian Gutekunst teased what he could have up his sleeve in the next two days and how it could generate more excitement.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Hints Trades Could Be Coming in NFL Draft

Gutekunst appeared on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams” show on Friday morning, and while host Kay Adams expressed her excitement over a concert from country musician Brad Paisley, Gutekunst had a more specific prediction on what could happen on Friday and Saturday.

“I predict will will trade up once and down twice,” Gutekunst said.

The prediction makes sense for the Packers. Green Bay hopes that it solved one of its biggest needs by selecting a potential No. 1 receiver in Golden, but they still have some boxes unchecked in the final two days.

The Packers are still looking for an edge rusher, an interior defender, a cornerback and an offensive lineman after the first round. The needs could grow more dire if they decide to move Jaire Alexander or make another blockbuster trade in the coming days. But the needs could be filled with a few smaller moves, which put Green Bay up and down the draft board.

Green Bay is on the clock again with the 54th overall pick in the second round of the draft and they have seven selections remaining including two picks in the seventh round. The Packers could add more ammunition to move up if they decide to trade Alexander and it could happen early on Friday night if they see a prospect like edge rushers Mike Green (Marshall) or Donovan Ezeiruaku, defensive tackle Darius Alexander (Toledo) or Shavon Revel Jr. (East Carolina).

Where (or if) the Packers make a move remains to be seen, but fans may want to have the popcorn handy when the draft resumes.

