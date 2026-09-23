Packers have no excuses against Kevin Stefanski's offensive woes

After two less-than-optimal games on the road, the Green Bay Packers will finally head back to Lambeau Field for their home opener. They're sitting on a 1-1 record, though it was pretty close to being 0-2.

That's why, now that they're finally home and facing arguably the worst offensive team in the game, there's simply no excuse. The Packers have to do much more than win; they must make a statement and dominate from start to finish.

Even with Michael Penix Jr. potentially starting for the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, the Packers' defense should have a huge edge against Kevin Stefanski's team. Numbers aren't on his side after a couple of games.

The Packers must make a statement against Kevin Stefanski's Falcons

Through two weeks, the Falcons are just the fourth team since 1978 to have zero plays run in the opposition's red zone. That's 48 years, and it came with a so-called offensive guru calling the shots for his new team.

Granted, he's had Cooper Rush start at quarterback, but scoring just 16 points in two weeks is unacceptable. That's especially true of a team with weapons like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.

Some may still give Stefanski the benefit of the doubt because of the Falcons' quarterback situation, but the same issues that plagued him in Cleveland have followed him to Georgia: Penalties, pre-snap miscommunication, and overly conservative and predictable play-calling.

While Matt LaFleur has left plenty to be desired in the first two games of the season, new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has silenced the doubters. Lukas Van Ness' breakout year seems real, they've been better than expected against the run, and even Keisean Nixon had a strong debut before a much more mortal Week 2.

The Packers desperately need some momentum. They're coming off an embarrassing and ugly win that felt more like a loss, and that was right on the heels of blowing yet another late-game big lead to a divisional rival.

Short turnarounds aren't ideal, but at least the Packers will get to eat some home cooking before this one. Moreover, they'll go against a struggling team with a new play-caller and a quarterback coming off an injury, just what the doctor ordered for a bounce-back game.

But again, it won't be enough to just beat the Falcons in this one. Stefanski got the last laugh over LaFleur in their last meeting, and the Packers can't afford to look down on any opponent right now; they must keep their foot on the gas and twist the knife from start to finish here.