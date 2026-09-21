3 winner (and 3 losers) from the Packers' ugly Week 2 win over Jets

It shouldn't have been this difficult, and it definitely shouldn't have been this ugly, but the Green Bay Packers still got the job done. Matt LaFleur's team survived to secure a narrow 20-17 win in overtime over the New York Jets.

Wins don't always feel like wins, and, if anything, this game only exposed more concerns about the team's state. That said, a win is a win, and they all count the same. The Packers are 1-1 after two weeks.

There's plenty to discuss, both good and bad, about the team's unflattering Week 2 performance. So, without further ado, let's talk winners and losers from a game that shouldn't have gone to overtime in the first place.

6 winners and losers from the Packers' Week 2 win

Winner: Trey Smack

Special teams used to be a bit of a headache in Green Bay, but things have gotten off to a better start this time around. There were plenty of doubts about the Packers' kicker situation, but Trey Smack continues to prove he's the right guy for the job.

Smack knocked both of his field goal attempts in this one, securing a game-tying score with just under three minutes to play before securing the win with a 26-yarder in overtime. He's been near perfect in his two games with the organization.

Loser: Jordan Love

With a shaky offensive line and Josh Jacobs out, Jordan Love was supposed to do the bulk of the work on offense. Unfortunately, the passing game didn't get much going against Aaron Glenn's defense in this one.

Love missed some layups and was under duress for most of the game. He finished the evening with 16 completions on 29 attempts for 145 yards and two touchdowns, also taking three sacks. Play-calling didn't help him, but it was far from his most efficient outing.

Winner: Lukas Van Ness

Lukas Van Ness has been the team's defensive anchor through two weeks, and he got a crucial stop on 4th-and-1 to force overtime on this one. He's doing his best Micah Parsons impersonation, not only as the top pass rusher but also as a vocal leader.

In a day when most of what could've gone wrong went wrong, Van Ness finished the evening with nine tackles (including three for loss), four quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks. The breakout season might be real.

Loser: Keisean Nixon

It was just a matter of time before the good-old Keisean Nixon showed up again. He was one of the highest points in Week 1 and even made it seem that the team should've given him a contract extension, but he's now reverted to his old tendencies.

Nixon set up a big gain with a laughable pass interference call and was often on the wrong end of Geno Smith's deep throws. He gave up five receptions for 64 yards, was flagged twice, and he simply couldn't hold his own against Garrett Wilson.

Winner: Skyy Moore

The fact that two special teamers made the cut as 'winners' here says everything there is to know about this game. But, without Skyy Moore's explosive return, the Packers might've been looking at a 0-2 record right now.

The speedy Moore broke loose for a 63-yard punt return that set up the Packers' offense at the Jets' 19-yard line with just under five minutes left to play. Smack knocked down the field goal, and the rest is history.

Loser: Matt LaFleur

Matt LaFleur continues to waste opportunities to prove that he's the offensive mastermind some claim he is. His vanilla play-calling keeps holding the offense back, and his reluctance to abandon the run when the team can't block to save its life is often infuriating.

The fan base should be losing patience with Coach LaFleur. Sloppy play on both sides of the field and a lack of discipline remain unaddressed, and there are legitimate reasons to wonder whether he's the right coach for this organization.