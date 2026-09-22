Matt LaFleur can't be off the hook despite record-breaking win over Jets

Fresh off yet another heartbreaking divisional loss, the Green Bay Packers kicked the tires to try to end their losing streak in Week 2. A date with the New York Jets was just what the doctor ordered to get back on track, at least on paper.

Instead, Week 2 only raised more questions about this team's status as a contender. Even though they ultimately came up on top with a narrow overtime win, they had to overcome a double-digit deficit against one of the worst teams in football.

Moreover, ESPN Insights just shed light on how improbable the win was. To put it in context, the Packers were just the first team since 1941 to win a game despite having less than 200 total yards (199), more than 100 penalty yards (133), and a negative turnover margin (-1). That's not winning football.

Matt LaFleur's Packers' site should feel lukewarm after Week 2

Unsurprisingly, teams with those numbers were 0-44 until Sunday. Only the Jets could've lost that game, but that's never the type of history you want to be a part of. A win is a win and all, but it should've never taken that much to get the job done.

LaFleur earned the Packers' head coaching position because of his reputation as an offensive guru. He was considered a rising star, a master puppetteer who excelled at creating mismatches and developing quarterback-friendly systems.

So far, that hasn't seemed the case. The defense bailed him out on this one, but the offense was pretty much non-existent, which is usually the case when LaFleur's teams have to step down in class to face a seemingly weaker opponent.

As much as Aaron Glenn and the Jets deserve credit, and even though he's familiar with LaFleur's tendencies from his time in the NFC North, there's just no way to ignore the fact that the Packers were minutes away from another catastrophe.

This was the team's first win since Micah Parsons' injury, and while losing a player of his caliber is always a deadly blow, why would the offense struggle without him? Even without Josh Jacobs, shouldn't he be able to trust Jordan Love to move the chains?

The record may show 1-1, but this Packers team has left plenty to be desired through the first two weeks of the season. And, with his long history of blowing big leads and choking in big games, it shouldn't be long before the fans lose their patience with him.