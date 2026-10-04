Packers have no excuse not to take care of business vs. hobbled Bucs in Week 4

The start to this Packers season has been far from pretty, but that doesn't mean it cannot be salvaged. Green Bay sits at the bottom of the NFC North standings after dropping games against the Vikings and Falcons, and the season slate won't get much easier, either. That means they cannot afford to lose any more freebies, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly qualify.

For the second week in a row, the Packers are matched up against a winless team with nothing to lose, so expect Tampa Bay to throw everything they can at Green Bay. They're starting an undrafted rookie named Jalon Daniels at quarterback, who fought his way onto the roster after six years at Kansas. Yes, you read that right... An undrafted rookie who spent six years in college is starting at QB.

That's only the headlining injury replacement, as well. Tampa Bay's injury report is loaded with QB Baker Mayfield, OLB Rueben Bain Jr., and CB Benjamin Morrison all ruled out, and several others entering the game with a questionable tag. While Green Bay has its own injury problems to worry about, enough of the lineup remains intact that they should have a clear advantage in a game where Vegas oddsmakers favor them by 3.5 points.

The Green Bay Packers cannot afford the embarrassment of losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.

If they lose to a winless team for the second week in a row and drop to 1-3, we're going to enter disastrous territory for Green Bay. All they need is to stay the course until Micah Parsons returns and a bit of improvement from the new veteran-led offensive line they're deploying this week to get back into the postseason picture, along with a few losses by familiar foes in the NFC North. It'll take a bit of luck to get there, but this playoff race is far from over, and the Packers have a shot at redemption yet.

So all of a sudden, this Week 4 visit to Tampa means a lot more than we might've expected. A chance to get back to .500 against a lowly opponent could be the galvanizing force this team needs to remember its potential and execute at the highest level. This is also the path of least resistance for an untested offensive line, facing the team with the second-lowest pass rush grade this season, per PFF, via Zach Kruse.

In theory, Jordan Love should have more time to operate in the pocket, and if they're lucky enough, the worst rushing team in the NFL might have a chance to establish the run in this one. However, if they lose, we need to start having some very uncomfortable conversations about the state and direction of the Green Bay Packers as a franchise.