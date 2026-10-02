Packers given Week 4 gift that could help save 2026 season

It's fair to say the Green Bay Packers are reeling after a Week 1 collapse against a division rival and an ugly Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. There were previously playoff expectations and now it is safe to wonder if the franchise is going to able to correct a long list of problems that have helped derail the start to the season. With that said, there is no way around the fact that this past week's injuries have given Green Bay additional time to sort things out and pick up what should be an easy win in Week 4.

Looking at the schedule the Packers will take on the Tampa Bay Bucs who just lost Baker Mayfield to a dislocated thumb. It will be rookie Jalon Daniels getting the start and this should set up the Packers for an easy win and perhaps a chance to build a bit of needed confidence that could put the season back on track.

With that said, you cannot afford to take this week for granted as nearly the same sentiment was offered ahead of last Thursday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta had previously looked helpless offensively and appeared to be a soft target to help push the Packers back on track.

As much as Green Bay cannot take their eye off the ball it is impossible to believe history will repeat itself. The Packers have the defensive talent to give Daniels a difficult time and the quarterback was far form a top prospect having clear holes in his game coming into the draft.

Packers Should be Able to Take Advantage of Jalon Daniels and Put Green Bay's 2026 Season Back on Track

Daniels dealt with a myriad of injuries as well as facing questions about his decision-making and timing. These are the types of struggles that should set the Green Bay secondary up for a chance to make life incredibly difficult on the Tampa quarterback and be able to take control of this game early on.

It is safe to say that if the Packers don't get the job done and find a way to take care of business when everything is falling in their favor the season really has fallen out of hand. However, a win puts you at .500 on the year and allows a tense roster and coaching staff to take a breath and look at the road ahead.

As frustrating as injuries might be, they are a part of the league's story and this past week it has fallen in the favor of Green Bay. The Packers have been gifted a chance they cannot afford to fumble as the franchise works to put the season back on track.