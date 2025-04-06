Packers Have New Potential Jaire Alexander Replacement to Target Before 2025 NFL Draft

As the NFL offseason continues, Green Bay Packers fans are still uncertain if Jaire Alexander will be on the 53-man roster once the 2025 campaign begins.

A combination of back-to-back injury-plagued seasons and two years remaining on his contract have left Alexander as a potential trade candidate this offseason. Although the star cornerback has hinted that he doesn't want to leave America's Dairyland just yet, nothing is ever guaranteed in sports, and the Packers would be wise to consider backup options in case of a potential exit.

Green Bay already signed veteran CB Nate Hobbs at the start of free agency, but that doesn't mean general manager Brian Gutekunst is done adding reinforcements. In fact, a new insurance option just appeared on the Packers' radar this week.

Packers Must Target CB Jack Jones as Jaire Alexander Rumors Swirl

On Sunday afternoon, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Las Vegas Raiders are releasing veteran cornerback Jack Jones after attempting to trade him.

The #Raiders are releasing CB Jack Jones, sources say, after Las Vegas attempted to trade him. An intriguing option for a CB-needy team. pic.twitter.com/KciN550fPz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2025

Whether it's through a trade or free agency, the Packers would be wise to target Jones amid Alexander's uncertain future. The former 2022 New England Patriots' fourth-round pick brings a solid amount of experience, having racked up 105 solo tackles, 27 broken-up passes, seven interceptions, and four pick-6s in 42 career outings (21 starts).

The Packers can also likely land Jones for cheap, considering his poor performance in 2024. While starting in a career-high 16 games, the former Arizona State product ended his third NFL campaign with personal-worst Pro Football Focus grades in terms of coverage (52.9), tackling (39.1), and overall defense (53.9).

Jones only turned 27 years old in December, though, making him more than young enough to turn things around. It's important to forget that it wasn't that long ago that he recorded 76.0 and 71.9 coverage grades in his first two NFL seasons, while his 71.6 overall defense grade in 2023 was the 33rd-best effort among 127 eligible cornerbacks.

Since head coach Matt LaFleur took over in 2019, three Packers defensive backs — Alexander, Keisean Nixon, and Xavier McKinney — have earned Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors. In other words, if there's anyone who can help Jones return to form, it's LaFleur and his coaching staff.

Even if Alexander remains in Green Bay for 2025, adding Jones is still a good idea. Even though they signed Hobbs, the Packers still lost Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine, and Robert Rochell to free agency, highlighting the need for depth in the cornerback room.

Time will tell if a potential Jones signing can help improve Green Bay's 2025 outlook. For now, the Packers will head into this month's NFL draft tied for the ninth-best Super Bowl 60 odds (+2300) on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Judging by Bonsignore's report, though, Packers fans could learn if the veteran CB is on his way to Titletown as early as Monday.

