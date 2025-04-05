Jaire Alexander's Latest Decision Proves He Wants to Stay With Packers

The drama around the Green Bay Packers this offseason has been centered around Jaire Alexander. After two consecutive injury-plagued seasons, the Packers put him on the trade block.

While nothing has happened on that front, Alexander looks like he wants to say in Titletown. In a video posted on Xavier McKinney's Instagram story, Alexander and McKinney were together after a workout. McKinney's caption said, "Good work. JA money."

Xavier McKinney and Jaire Alexander with an early morning offseason workout together (via McKinney’s IG) pic.twitter.com/eqWlDSIXLD — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 2, 2025

Xavier McKinney-Jaire Alexander Seen Working Out Together

Alexander has failed to stay on the field, which is a big reason why the Packers have put him on the trade block. Up until this point, nothing has formed on the trade front, but Alexander is still putting in work with his teammate.

McKinney came over in free agency last offseason and gave the Packers a true ball hawk over the top. He finished the season with 88 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, and eight interceptions. Those numbers helped him land on the First-Team All-Pro and he wasted no time getting back to work with Alexander.

This also shows that despite the trade rumors, Alexander is still focused on his craft. In 2022, Green Bay gave him a four-year, $84 million extension. That extension highlighted the faith the organization had in him but he hasn't been able to stay on the field.

He's signed through the next two seasons, making $24 million in 2025 and $27 million in 2026. Whether or not he will remain with the Packers is up in the air, but it's clear that he hasn't turned his back on the organization.

Some players get bitter with their team when their name is thrown in trade talks but that doesn't appear to be Alexander's approach.

He's focused on getting better and doing so with one of his current teammates.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: