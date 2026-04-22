Packers' Growing QB Draft Buzz Getting Tough to Ignore

The Green Bay Packers head into the NFL Draft without a first-round selection on Thursday. With that said, plenty of eyes will be on them through the later rounds to see which approach general manager Brian Gutekunst elects to go with.

While some positions like cornerback and offensive line are major areas of need, quarterback is another area worth paying attention to in the draft. Yes, Green Bay already has Jordan Love as its starter, but with his history of being injury-prone, making sure there is some depth behind him is critical.

As Logan Ulrich of NFL Trade Rumors noted, the Packers had Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones in for an official 30 visit, per Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber. This was something that Huber was asked not to reveal at first because Green Bay wanted to keep it to itself as long as possible.

With the QB3 race already wide open with Kyle McCord, the Packers are showing a clear interest in Drones, and any decision they make regarding a signal-caller could certainly impact McCord's future with the team going forward.

Recent Draft Buzz Suggests Kyle McCord Could Be in Trouble

Drones and Texas Tech QB Behren Morton were each brought in for a pre-draft visit and were the only two QBs that Green Bay hosted in its top 30 visits, which are essentially interviews and medical evaluations that teams can do at their own facilities. While both are expected to either be late-round picks or undrafted free agent (UDFA) candidates, that should definitely make McCord feel a little uneasy with the draft just one day away.

With Malik Willis' departure to the Miami Dolphins, the Packers needed to provide some additional depth behind Love. McCord, the former sixth-round pick out of Syracuse by the Philadelphia Eagles last season, appeared to be a solid pick-up when Green Bay jumped at the bit following his Eagles exit.

After all, McCord led college football in 2024 in completions (391), attempts (592) and passing yards (4,779). He also accounted for 34 TDs and 12 interceptions and did more than enough for the Packers to sign him to a futures contract back in January. However, the Packers are certainly intent on bringing in another QB when you consider that McCord has not started a regular-season game yet and QB2 Desmond Ridder has nearly as many interceptions (14) as TDs (16) in his career.

Drones only appeared in nine games in 2024 due to injuries, but his overall collegiate numbers were impressive. He completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 5,784 yards, 45 TDs and 19 interceptions. He also showcased his dual-threat ability with 442 carries for 1,847 yards and 22 TDs.

Morton's last two seasons at Texas Tech were by far his best. In 2025, he led the Red Raiders to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals and passed for 2,780 yards, 22 TDs and six interceptions. Two of those picks were in the CFP quarterfinal loss to Oregon, but he and Drones certainly offer the upside if Green Bay is willing to take a chance.

Both have their concerns, including Drones' tendency to hold the ball too long and Morton's injury history. However, it is clear that Green Bay is intent on potentially drafting a QB and both of them would be solid options to consider.

As Green Bay's QB3 at the moment and with no starts to his credit, McCord could be the odd man out if the draft buzz becomes a reality and the Packers turn to another QB.

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