Desmond Ridder Already Has Reason to Worry About His Packers Standing

The Green Bay Packers turned the page from Malik Willis this offseason, with the former backup getting a highly-paid contract to join the Miami Dolphins. While it is a fun success story, the Packers were tasked with the unenviable task of replacing a backup turned starter and landed on Desmond Ridder as an easy answer. However, it seems that Ridder's roster spot is far from safe as recent comments have made it clear that the Packers will continue to explore potential upgrades in the next weeks.

Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst offered the most telling comment on Ridder and Kyle McCord at the NFL Annual League Meeting, provided by NFL writer Jason B. Hirschhorn. He said, "We're very high on both those guys. But at the same time, if we have the opportunity to add to that room, we'll certainly look at it." Gutekunst made it incredibly clear that Green Bay will look at potential backup options that offer a bit more proven upside.

Building on this were headlines earlier in the week that reported interest in veteran Kirk Cousins and Green Bay. The Packers are interested in bringing in Cousins as a proven option behind Jordan Love and clearly putting Ridder's roster spot in peril. Even if it isn't Cousins that the franchise lands on, it appears they are very open to bringing in a veteran that can offer a bit more proven upside behind Love.

Packers Putting Desmond Ridder on Notice with Latest Comments Making Position Clear

In truth, it makes sense to bring in a more proven option, with neither Ridder nor McCord inspiring much confidence if forced into action. Ridder has the most starting experience of the two players, but has an 8-10 career record with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Green Bay's wanting to explore adding to the position is a wise decision, but one that spells trouble for Ridder's standing in the organization.

Signing or trading for a veteran backup would leave Ridder competing for the emergency quarterback role with McCord and fighting for his roster spot throughout camp and into the preseason. This appears to be a very real possibility with Cousins, Russell Wilson, and Tyrod Taylor all remaining free agents who would give the Packers a bit more proven stability behind Jordan Love.

For Ridder, it has to be understood that this is the path the quarterback is walking after bouncing around the league for the last two seasons. Limited opportunities have produced underwhelming results and left teams wary of relying on Ridder as the primary backup. It appears that this is where the Packers have landed as well, clearly putting the quarterback's future in question. While there is still a path to remaining in Green Bay, it seems unlikely the 2026 season will offer Ridder anything other than being a third option if the Packers opt to make the upgrade.

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