Packers Already Given New Backup QB to Consider This Offseason

One of the biggest topics surrounding the Green Bay Packers this offseason is backup quarterback Malik Willis and his uncertain future in Titletown.

Just like he did last season, Willis proved his worth when Jordan Love was forced to miss time, throwing for 422 passing yards and three touchdowns on an 85.7 percent completion rate (while rushing for two more scores on 22 carries). With an effort like that, it won't be surprising if any QB-needy teams will try to pay him like a No. 1 signal-caller when he hits unrestricted free agency in March.

As much as the Packers would love to keep him as Love's insurance policy, all signs point to Willis being on another team's 53-man roster next season. In other words, recently-extended general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur must find a new QB2 this offseason, which might be easier now that a 23-year-old arm is looking for a new home.

Packers Should Target QB Kyle McCord After Eagles Exit

With the Philadelphia Eagles' season over, the defending Super Bowl Champions have let some of their practice squad players' contracts expire, including QB Kyle McCord, per Inside the Birds' Andrew DiCecco. The Eagles used a sixth-round pick to draft McCord just last year, but it's clear they've seen enough to allow him to test his luck in free agency.

Even though McCord's time in the City of Brotherly Love didn't go as planned, that doesn't mean that a team like the Packers shouldn't be interested. After all, a change in scenery could be exactly what a player needs to turn his career around. Willis' transformation with the Packers following two uneventful years with the Tennessee Titans proves that.

The 181st overall pick in 2025, McCord had one of the strongest arms in his draft class despite his Day 3 selection. The former Syracuse QB paced the nation in completions (391), attempts (592), and passing yards (4,779) in 2024, throwing for 34 touchdowns to 12 interceptions along the way. That's fairly impressive, considering he had more yards and TDs that season than he did in three years at Ohio State (3,776 and 27, respectively).

It's also worth noting that the Eagles' attack was somewhat of a mess this season, and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo's questionable decisions didn't help. It'd be interesting to see what McCord could do with Packers OC Adam Stenavich and QBs coach Sean Mannion, especially after the success that the duo had with Love and Willis in the last two seasons. That's without mentioning how Green Bay's litany of pass-catching weapons (Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, Jayden Reed, etc.) could bring the best out of McCord's arm.

It's not every day that young quarterbacks become available, which is why the Packers must give McCord serious consideration. If they can properly develop his arm and iron out any kinks in his game, Green Bay's backup QB situation could be solved for years to come, and that's desperately needed with Willis likely leaving America's Dairyland sooner rather than later.

