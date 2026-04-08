Packers Giving Clear Hints That Another RB Move Is Coming

The Green Bay Packers appear content moving forward with Josh Jacobs as the team's starting option despite the veteran coming off an average 2025 season.



Jacobs averaged exactly 4.0 yards per carry, while his average rushing yards per game fell from 78.2 to 61.9. Although the 28-year-old RB may turn things around as the Packers' backfield leader, no one would be upset if general manager Brian Gutekunst wants to add another set of legs — especially when the current backup options aren't exactly game-breakers.

This was pointed out by Woefel's Press Box's Gery Woelfel, who provided a bit of insight into Green Bay's pursuits regarding the current backfield:

"The Packers are in the market for a running back, one to back up star Josh Jacobs. Could that player be Kaelon Black? The Packers formally interviewed Black at the Senior Bowl and now will be bringing him to Green Bay this week for a Top 30 visit.

Black is coming off a terrific season at Indiana, rushing for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns in helping the Hoosiers win the national championship.

" Gery Woelfel, Woefel's Press Box

Woelfel's report is extremely notable in the fact that it makes it beyond clear that Green Bay is going to add to the position. Whether it is Black, a free agent, or another draft pick, the Packers aren't content with the current state of their backfield. This is understandable with Jacobs already 28 at a position that rarely ages well.

Packers' RB2 Search Isn't Over Just Yet

If the season started today, Brooks, MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong, and Damien Marinez are the team's current backup options to choose from.



This group of four offers very little experience, with Brooks having just 106 rushing yards on 27 carries last season, while Lloyd has been held to one appearance in two injury-filled campaigns. Strong and Martinez offer little experience, either, with neither player having a resume that would inspire confidence.

This lack of experience makes it clear why the Packers need a meaningful addition behind Jacobs. It must be noted that Emanuel Wilson departed in free agency, joining the Seattle Seahawks. The back was the primary backup behind Jacobs in 2025, offering 496 rushing yards and a trio of touchdowns.



This is proven production that isn't going to be easily replaced.

Green Bay had a front row seat to watching the Chicago Bears' offense transform, with much of the credit being due to head coach Ben Johnson getting the most out of his running back duo (D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai). The league is increasingly seeing value in having multiple reliable options at the position, and this seems to be the path the Packers are walking.

It is important to note that this isn't an indictment of Jacobs or any indication of the back's future. Rather, it is an effort to get the most out of the veteran and help to keep his legs fresher, deeper into the season.

The Packers' front office is dealing with limited draft capital after trading this year's first-round selection in the Micah Parsons blockbuster. Still, there is reason to believe that day two could offer an answer or the Packers could turn to the free-agent market, where the team has been surprisingly quiet so far this offseason.



Regardless of where the answer comes, it is great to see the Packers making the right decision by seeking ways to upgrade their backfield as the offseason continues.

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