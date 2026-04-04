RB Prospect on Packers' Radar Should Have MarShawn Lloyd on High Alert

The Green Bay Packers may not have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, but they still have seven selections at their disposal. That will allow them to make some additions to the roster, and running back appears to be a focus.

While Josh Jacobs is the unquestioned bellcow in the backfield, the Packers could bring in some competition for the oft-injured MarShawn Lloyd. General manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed as much by saying the team will "certainly add competition to that room" when speaking at the NFL’s annual meetings. While that alone should have put Lloyd on high alert, the latest update shows that it's something Green Bay is seriously considering.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz revealed that Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr. is slated to visit the Packers over the next two weeks. Green Bay clearly wants to get to know the prospect some more leading up to the draft, and that should have Lloyd a little worried, as he has yet to show the promise the front office saw in him during the 2024 draft.

Packers Are Going to Meet with Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr.

Even though the Packers still have hope for Lloyd, the former blue-chip prospect has dealt with a disastrous start to his career. During his rookie campaign, Lloyd dealt with hamstring, hip, and ankle injuries. He also had to undergo appendicitis surgery, which allowed him to suit up in just one game. In that contest, Lloyd mustered only six carries, 15 rushing yards, and three receiving yards.



Meanwhile, his sophomore season was somehow worse, as he didn't suit up at all. Lloyd had calf, hamstring, and groin injuries that kept him sidelined. While Green Bay knows that Lloyd has athleticism, after tallying an 8.62 RAS (Relative Athletic Score), they haven't been able to see anything on the field. The desire to know more about Washington Jr. is telling, as he looks like a projected Day 2 pick and the Packers hold two selections on that day (#52 and #84 overall), as of this writing.

It's clear that Green Bay has a preference for athletic tailbacks, and Washington Jr. fits that bill. His RAS score of 9.88 certainly caught its attention. During the scouting combine, Washington Jr. dazzled, running a 4.33 40-yard dash while showing off a 39" vertical jump. He did this all at 6'1" and 223 pounds.



Last season with Arkansas, Washington Jr. posted career-highs in carries (167), rushing yards (1,070), catches (28), and receiving yards (226). He also scored nine total touchdowns. While he still has room to grow as a pass blocker, as well as some issues with taking care of the football (10 fumbles), his potential is through the roof. And the idea of pairing his lighting ability with a thumper like Jacobs has to be enticing.

The Packers can't fully rely on Lloyd after two injury-plagued seasons. They know that 2026 is a big year, and they are making sure to leave no stone unturned. Their attention in Washington Jr. is eye-opening and should have Lloyd on the edge of his seat with the draft rapidly approaching.

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