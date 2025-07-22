Packers Give Unhappy Star Ultimatum He Won't Be Thrilled About

The Green Bay Packers have everyone in the building for training camp. The biggest news leading into camp was around the extension for RT Zach Tom. They locked down their RT for the future with a four-year, $88 million extension.

That took over the big news around the Packers, but they also signed undrafted WR Will Sheppard, adding more depth to the WR position.

While that is all happening, there has been no movement on a potential deal for G/C Elgton Jenkins. ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported that it sounds like the Packers are open to speaking to Jenkins about an extension, but not until later on in the season when he's settled at center.

Packers-Elgton Jenkins Contract Dispute Isn’t Near Resolution

Jenkins is bumping over to center this season after playing guard over the first six seasons of his career. He has been a two-time Pro Bowler (2020 & 2022) for this team and has managed to be a consistent force along the inside. He's currently entering the third year of a four-year deal that totaled $68 million. Jenkins is on the books for $17.6 million but is looking for a new or revised deal.

Centers make less money than guards, and Jenkins believes that Green Bay or other teams may not want to pay him top dollar due to the position change. That is true, with the highest-paid guard in the NFL getting $23.5 million a year (Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs) and the highest-paid center making $18 million a year (Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs).

Of course, Jenkins is going to want a raise, but it doesn't mean the Packers are going to make that happen right now.

The Mississippi State product will be turning 30 years old in December, and with him changing spots, the Packers don't want to shell out a ton of money and then see his play take a dip at center.

Both sides have compelling arguments, but this situation will only add more drama around the team going into the year. Green Bay isn't typically an organization that budges when it comes to contracts. This offseason alone, they handed massive deals to two offensive linemen (Zach Tom & Aaron Banks). Adding a third one to that list can be taxing, and it sounds like the Packers are willing to play hardball.

It'll be interesting to see how this situation unfolds, as it appears that Jenkins will be upset with Green Bay over the next couple of months.

