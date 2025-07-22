Packers Make Surprising WR Signing on Eve of Training Camp

Green Bay Packers rookies have already been at training camp for a few days, and veterans are joining them on July 22nd. But the beginning of the offseason workouts that fans have been waiting for doesn't mean the Packers are done making roster moves.

While there have already been plenty of changes this offseason and Zach Tom's extension is making headlines on Tuesday, there's been another surprising move flying under the radar.

Packers Sign Undrafted WR Standout Will Sheppard as Training Camp Begins

It was reported on Monday afternoon that the Packers are signing former Colorado Buffaloes WR and undrafted free agent wide receiver Will Sheppard. This move is particularly interesting considering the WR corps is arguably the deepest position on the roster for Green Bay.

Former Colorado WR Will Sheppard is signing with the #Packers, per source. pic.twitter.com/CN6S7pEv10 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 21, 2025

In the NFL draft, they took Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the first three rounds. They joined Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, Mecole Hardman, Julian Hicks, Sam Brown Jr., and Malik Heath. In addition, Christian Watson is on the team but is rehabbing a torn ACL.

There will be great competition over the next few weeks, and Sheppard is a playmaker who caught the attention of the coaching staff and wanted to give him a shot at sticking on the roster.

During his collegiate career at Vanderbilt and Colorado, Sheppard reeled in 200 passes for 2,688 receiving yards, 27 touchdowns, and 13.4 yards per reception. He finished with at least 577 receiving yards and four touchdowns in four consecutive seasons.

He doesn't have blazing speed (4.54 40-yard dash) but uses his size to his advantage. He stands at 6-foot-3 and makes acrobatic grabs using his body control to reel the ball in. Sheppard won't blow people away with his athleticism but owns a good understanding of zone coverages to find the soft spot.

It will be an uphill battle for Sheppard to make the roster. He obviously isn't pushing for a starting spot, but even trying to stick on the end of the bench has him competing with guys like Malik Heath, Bo Melton and Mecole Hardman. The best-case scenario for Sheppard may well be landing on the Packers' practice squad, where the Packers can afford to be patient with him to see how he develops.

Even the practice squad receiver spots will have tough competition at camp though, and every practice rep will be crucial. Sheppard needs to start standing out quickly to give him a legit shot of staying in Green Bay.

