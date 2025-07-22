Packers Still Need to Make 1 Major Move After Zach Tom Extension

The Green Bay Packers locked up a key piece of their future just days before training camp, agreeing to a four-year, $88 million extension with right tackle Zach Tom.

Tom, a fourth-round pick in 2022, has quickly become a staple on the Packers' offensive line. After starting five games as a rookie, he’s been a model of durability and consistency, starting all 17 games in each of the last two seasons.

Despite flying under the radar nationally, Tom is one of the more underrated tackles in the league. He hasn’t earned a Pro Bowl or All-Pro nod yet, but he did finish with the third-most All-Pro votes among right tackles last year.

Analytics love him too—Pro Football Focus ranked him as the sixth-best offensive tackle (left or right) among 81 qualified players in 2024.

The extension is a win for Green Bay, both structurally and financially. The team front-loaded the deal with a $30.2 million signing bonus, giving them flexibility in Years 3 and 4.

His $22 million annual average ranks fourth among right tackles—meaning the Packers locked him in without breaking the bank in a rapidly inflating salary cap era. Include the 2025 season still on his rookie deal, and that average drops to just $18 million.

With Tom signed long-term, Green Bay has taken care of the biggest pending extension on their to-do list. Now, it’s time to shift attention to the other side of the ball—specifically, defensive end.

The pass rush needs help. The Packers parted ways with their defensive line coach after last season, lost T.J. Slaton in free agency, and only added a couple of Day 3 edge prospects in the draft. That’s not enough.

Luckily, they still have a couple of realistic paths to add a difference-maker.

Packers Must Make an EDGE Addition After the Zach Tom Extension

First, free agency. Jadeveon Clowney remains available after being cut loose by Carolina. While he’s not the game-wrecker he once was, he’s still got juice. On a one-year deal, he could slide into the rotation and bring instant impact.

Then there’s the trade route. Trey Hendrickson’s situation in Cincinnati is getting uglier by the day. He’s skipped camp and wants a new deal. If he becomes available, Green Bay should be first in line. Hendrickson has had 17.5 sacks in back-to-back years and at least 13.5 in four of his last five seasons.

That’s exactly the kind of firepower Green Bay needs off the edge.

With Zach Tom locked up, the front office should keep the momentum rolling—and make one last splash to shore up the defense. Clowney or Hendrickson would do just the trick.

