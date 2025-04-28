Packers Getting Closer Look at Mammoth-Sized Punter Post-Draft

The Green Bay Packers entered the offseason knowing that they were a leg behind the elite teams in the NFC. Despite having an extremely promising young roster and great head coach in Matt LaFleur, Green Bay didn't possess advantages in the small areas that transform good teams from great.

That was evident especially in special teams, as kicker woes and coordinator Rich Bisaccia's general ineffectiveness gave the Packers a disadvantage in most contests. Closing those margins is an easy way to make life easier on the rest of the football team, so general manager Brian Gutekunst has made an effort to add contributors on the forgotten third.

Such effort extends beyond just the 2025 NFL Draft that just concluded, as the Packers have given a rookie minicamp invite to a genuinely ginormous player.

Montana State punter Brendan Hall—who stands at 6’9” and 235 pounds—accepted an invitation to rookie minicamp with the Packers, per source. — zach jacobson (@zacobson) April 27, 2025

Packers Invite Gigantic Punter to Rookie Minicamp After NFL Draft

According to Zach Jacobson of Packer Report, Green Bay has extended a rookie minicamp invitation to Montana State punter Brendan Hall. He's 6-foot-9 and 235 pounds, which would easily make him the NFL's tallest special teamer. Dan Skipper of the Detroit Lions holds the honor of tallest player at 6-foot-10, though he's not a frequent contributor on special teams.

Hall averaged 46 yards per punt in 2024 and 45.9 in 2023 for Montana State. He's a dependable punter, though experimented at kicker during his sophomore campaign and made just six-of-12 field goals. His long was 68 yards last year, showcasing his impressive leg strength.

For the Packers, he represents theoretical competition for Daniel Whelan, who averaged just 46.1 yards per punt and 39.6 net yards per punt. He's serviceable but unspectacular, and it's clear that Green Bay is open to finding a better option.

Regardless, it'll be interesting to see if Hall can earn a role on this team. He should compete based on his length strength alone, and it'll be up to him if he can harness accuracy in order to make Bisaccia's decision on punter difficult.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: