Packers Already Made a Mistake With New Kicker
The Green Bay Packers will have a new kicker handling their field goals when they face the red-hot Houston Texans in Week 7. After Brayden Narveson struggled to convert on attempts from beyond 40 yards, the Packers signed veteran K Brandon McManus to a one-year contract on Tuesday.
Considering how frustrating it was to watch Narveson, it's easy to see why Green Bay fans are excited to have McManus in town. While there's still plenty of time for the 33-year-old kicker to make a positive impact on the Packers' campaign, it looks like the coaching staff is already mishandling their new kicker.
Packers News: Brandon McManus Held Out of Thursday's Practice
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein reports that McManus didn't practice on Thursday. According to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, the team doesn't typically practice on Thursdays, however, the plan is for the veteran special teamer to join the action on Friday.
Even if Thursday is a non-kicking day for the Packers, it's hard not to be frustrated by McManus' absence. As good as the veteran kicker can be, you'd think that the Green Bay staff would want to give him as much practice time as possible considering how he's yet to play a 2024 regular season game.
The last thing Packers fans want to see is a rusty McManus missing crucial kicks against a team like the Texans, who make opponents pay for their mistakes.
McManus joined the Denver Broncos as a free agent in 2014 and spent nine seasons with the franchise. He then joined the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2023 campaign, where he went 30-of-37 (81.1%) on field-goal attempts while nailing all 35 of his extra-point tries.
The ex-Temple Owl signed a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders in March, however, he was released in June after allegedly violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The league found "insufficient evidence" of any wrongdoing, paving the way for his Packers contract.
We'll see how McManus looks when he makes his Green Bay practice debut on Friday. In the meantime, the Packers are projected to be 3-point home favorites over the Texans in Week 7, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
