Packers' 1st Coach Firing After Loss to Eagles is Obvious
By Joe Summers
The Packers had a lot of holes that were exposed during Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Eagles in the Wild Card Round, though one coach in particular was overmatched and shouldn't remain on Green Bay's sideline.
Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who has been with the organization since 2022, has failed in his role and needs to be replaced. If head coach Matt LaFleur is serious about making a Super Bowl, he needs to make the proper decisions within his own staff to ensure these mistakes don't continue.
Bisaccia's unit underwhelmed for most of the year and it's obvious that change is necessary.
Packers Must Fire ST Coordinator Rich Bisaccia After Eagles Loss
Missed field goals were a common theme throughout the year but it's hard to get worse than Brandon McManus' 38-yard failure. What could've been a seven-point deficit at halftime remained a 10-point hole, making it difficult for Jordan Love to produce in the biggest moments.
Despite the Packers having the youngest roster in the NFL, expectations are high. If Bisaccia can't produce, then it's time to move on. At this point, it's obvious that he's the wrong fit for a team competing for Lombardi Trophies.
He's got an illustrious career in the industry, working as a coach since 1983. Sometimes though, fresher ideas are needed. Bisaccia is an accomplished coach with much to be proud of, yet he's proven incapable of adjusting when the moment calls for it.
Love and LaFleur aren't going anywhere. Changes are needed at some point and Bisaccia is the easiest candidate to let go. His groups have never ranked in elite tiers of the league and given how important it is to actually compete for a championship, there's little reason to keep him on board.
It might hurt, but it's never been more obvious that Bisaccia shouldn't remain with the organization.
