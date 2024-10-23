Packers Get Huge Update on Injured Starter Ahead of Week 8
The Green Bay Packers are 5-2 heading into Week 8. They've won three consecutive games and travel to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
They are seeking to keep this win streak going and started preparation for the matchup. The Packers had Robert Saleh present at Wednesday's practice. While this caught many people by surprise, Green Bay got some great news about defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.
Packers News: Devonte Wyatt Was Back at Practice on Wednesday
According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Wyatt returned to practice for the first time since Week 4. The Georgia product suffered an ankle injury against the Minnesota Vikings.
Although he wasn't placed on injured reserve, Wyatt missed the past three games and hasn't practiced once through that stretch.
Now, he returned to the practice field as a limited participant. Before going down with the injury, Wyatt was getting upfield and causing havoc in the backfield. He's still first on the team in sacks (3) and TFLs (6) along with 10 total tackles.
The Packers are tied for sixth in the NFL in team sacks (20), so getting Wyatt back gives them more juice to their pass rush. They also rank first in the league in takeaways with 17.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has gotten these guys into a groove, and they are playing some great ball. Green Bay is looking to play some complementary football to keep the win streak going. Getting Wyatt back gives them another disruptor on defense who can put opposing quarterbacks in a bind.
We'll have to see how the rest of the practices go throughout the week but things are trending in the right direction.
