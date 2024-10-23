Packers Tease Massive Coaching Addition at Wednesday Practice
The Green Bay Packers have been rolling lately, winning three games in a row. The NFC North has been stellar in 2024, with all four teams having at least four wins through seven weeks.
Green Bay will go on the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 but had a special guest at Wednesday's practice.
Packers News: Robert Saleh Was Present at Wednesday’s Practice Session
Rob Demovsky of ESPN had a video that showed former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on the sideline. Saleh was fired by the New York Jets on Oct. 8 after the team got off to a 2-3 start.
Now that he's available, Saleh spent time in Green Bay. He and head coach Matt LaFleur are best friends. LaFleur was also the best man in Saleh's wedding.
These two men have a close relationship and talk constantly. On Wednesday, they took it up a notch, and Saleh spent the entire open practice portion on the offensive side of the field.
We'll have to wait and see if Saleh has joined the team in any capacity when LaFleur speaks to the media later, but it's certainly interesting to see Saleh present.
There's no real chance that Saleh will replace Jeff Hafley as defensive coordinator. He may join the team in a consultant role similar to how Mike Vrabel joined the Cleveland Browns staff as a coaching and personnel consultant in July.
After being let go by New York, Saleh said he wouldn't join any coaching staff midseason and instead focus on the next coaching cycle. His feelings could have changed if the right situation came about.
Maybe two friends are just talking football, but this was an interesting practice session in Green Bay.
