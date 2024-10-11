Packers Get Big Update on Suddenly Injured Playmaker Before Week 6 Showdown
The Green Bay Packers are looking to get another victory and continue to stack up wins. In Week 5, they went on the road and took care of business, beating the Los Angeles Rams 24-19.
They have the Arizona Cardinals coming into town for an NFC showdown on Sunday and they got some positive injury news regarding tight end Tyler Kraft.
Packers News: Tyler Kraft Set to Play in Week 6
Kraft popped up on Thursday's injury report with a groin issue but he's still going to suit up.
"He should be good to go."- Matt LaFleur
Despite dealing with this groin injury, Kraft was still a limited participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday. They already placed tight end Luke Musgrave on injured reserve this week and didn't want to be without Kraft as well.
The South Dakota State product has emerged into a quality playmaker on offense. He is able to do damage in the open field and create chuck plays after the catch. He's second on the team in receptions (16) and receiving yards (218) but tied for first in receiving touchdowns (3). He's coming off his best performance of the year, reeling in four catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
The Packers dealt with multiple injuries already and just last week they had to handle some drama with receiver Romeo Doubs. Through it all, they've been able to secure wins and they want to continue that trend. Having Kraft out there is key to picking up the win and extending the win streak to two in a row.
