Packers fans should root for wild Justin Jefferson prediction

For most of the franchise's history, the Green Bay Packers have been at the top of the NFC North. However, that division has become the most competitive in recent years, and with multiple teams on the rise, their supremacy is no longer guaranteed.

That's why other teams' moves are almost as crucial to their success -- or lack thereof -- as their own. That's also why watching the Minnesota Vikings engage in one of the most underwhelming quarterback competitions has been so sweet.

Considering that, and given that the Vikings might blow things up at some point if they don't get their quarterback situation right, the Packers should be rooting for Pro Football Focus' latest prediction. In a recent article, Daire Carragher listed Justin Jefferson as one of the next superstars who could be on the move.

The Packers would benefit from a Justin Jefferson trade

"The Vikings have spent years building around one of the greatest offensive players of a generation, yet Minnesota has never advanced beyond the wild-card round since it drafted the receiver," Carragher wrote. "If McCarthy fails to develop into the long-term answer, the franchise could find itself facing difficult decisions."

The Packers have done better against Jefferson than the average team, though he still has bragging rights with a 6-5 record against Green Bay. So far, the Packers' defense has held him to 60 receptions for 863 yards and five touchdowns in 11 meetings. Notably, that includes an 8-catch-101-yard performance in their most recent meeting.

Of course, a trade sounds highly unlikely, though it's not the first time that speculation has arisen. Jefferson was tangled up in trade rumors a couple of years ago before he got a contract extension, and he didn't look happy with the team's quarterback situation last season.

He's still one of the three best pass catchers in the game, and multiple teams would certainly be more than willing to part ways with at least one first-round pick to get their hands on him. Also, as crazy as it may sound, the Cleveland Browns just traded Myles Garrett, so no one might be truly untouchable in this league.

The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. He didn't draft Justin Jefferson -- Rick Spielman did it in 2022 --, but there's a new regime in place. Granted, everybody knows Jefferson is a top-tier guy, so it's not that the new general manager should be looking to trade him, but anything can happen when a new front office takes over.

The Packers should love their chances against anybody, and they clearly won't be afraid of the Vikings -- as much as they've improved. That said, watching one of the best players in the division leave would certainly be a huge win.