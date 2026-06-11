Vikings' biggest strength is a nightmare matchup for the Packers' glaring weakness

The Green Bay Packers have had a mostly quiet offseason. They always knew that Micah Parsons would be their biggest addition, since they wouldn't have a first-round pick, and they didn't do much more in free agency.

That said, general manager Brian Gutekunst did address their underwhelming cornerback room. Letting Nate Hobbs walk was a big step in the right direction, and signing Benjamin St-Juste and drafting Brandon Cisse should put plenty of pressure on Carrington Valentine.

However, that might still not be enough to get by in the NFC North, especially against the Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver corps. With Jauan Jennings' arrival, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport ranked them No. 1 among the best WR rooms, and that could pose a massive threat to Jonathan Gannon's secondary.

The Vikings' WR room will be a handful for the Packers

"The Minnesota Vikings may not know who their quarterback will be in 2026, but one thing is for sure: Who ever that quarterback is has a loaded cadre of wideouts at his disposal," wrote Davenport.

The Packers registered a grand total of seven interceptions last season, and their cornerbacks combined for just one. Things got so ugly that they even signed Trevon Diggs late in the season, and he's still a free agent at this point in the offseason.

While the Packers ranked 10th in total passing yards allowed (3,516), their cornerbacks were a massive liability in the end zone. Carrington Valentine (7), Keisean Nixon (6), and Nate Hobbs (2) combined to give up 15 of the team's 24 touchdown receptions. Opposing quarterbacks posted the 13th-highest passer rating (92.7) against the Packers, and were tied for the 11th-highest completion percentage (65.6 percent).

The Vikings have some major concerns at quarterback. Kyler Murray should be much better than the erratic J.J. McCarthy, though the bar clearly isn't high at all. Then again, with those weapons, Kevin O'Connell's team should be a force to be reckoned with in the passing game.

This team has done a mostly solid job of containing Justin Jefferson, who has 60 catches for 863 yards and has scored 5 touchdowns in 11 games against Green Bay, though he did have 8 catches for 101 yards in their last meeting.

But now that Jennings and Jordan Addison will roam free and they won't have an inexperienced rookie behind center, things could get tough right out of the gate. The Vikings will put the Packers' secondary to the test with a road matchup in Week 1, and that should be more than enough to prove whether this team did enough to address their CB woes this offseason.