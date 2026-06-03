Former Packers QB jumps ship with major Caleb Williams prediction

For years, the Green Bay Packers dominated the Chicago Bears almost at will twice a year. With Aaron Rodgers at the helm, the lifelong divisional rivals rarely had an answer for one of the greatest signal callers of all time.

Unfortunately, that's not the case anymore. Rodgers is no longer in the building, and even if he were, the Bears aren't the same bottom-feeders of old. They're the reigning NFC North champions and have a young, strong, and promising team.

That's why even former Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert seems to be quite high on them, and especially on Caleb Williams. Notably, he claimed that the Bears' signal-caller would be an MVP candidate in 2026.

Kurt Benkert's Caleb Williams prediction is terrible news for the Packers

"I fear the Bears offense scares me this year," Benkert shared on his X account. "Odunze, Burden Loveland…Caleb might win an MVP."

While Benkert didn't do much in the league, he's gained prominence on social media for his hot takes, analysis, and input on everything that happens around the league. And as a former NFL quarterback -- albeit for a brief time -- he surely knows what he's talking about when he evaluates another passer.

Williams might not be a perfect quarterback, and his accuracy issues should continue to hold the Bears' offense back for years to come, but he's shown to be fearless. Also, while the bar isn't high at all, he has all the tools to be the greatest quarterback in Bears' history -- or at least their first great quarterback.

Even as a rookie, Williams proved that he could be a major headache for the Packers. So far, he holds a 3-2 record over the Packers, including 1-0 in the playoffs, and he's thrown for 1,176 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions in those 5 matchups.

The Packers had some major issues against the pass last season, mostly because of their underwhelming cornerback room. They addressed that by adding Benjamin St-Juste and Brandon Cisse to compete with Carrington Valentine, and that should be crucial in their success against their divisional rivals.

Those days of having the clear-cut best quarterback in the division are long gone for the Packers. Of course, Jordan Love has a strong case, and he should be the second-best at worst, but the sole fact that there could be a debate isn't the most encouraging picture for this organization.

The Packers should still love their chances against anybody, and it might be a while before the Bears hold bragging rights against the Cheeseheads -- they're down 109-98-6 in the head-to-head matchups. Still, Williams will be a problem for a very, very long time.