Packers Coach Admits Top Rookie is Getting Outplayed by Veteran
By Joe Summers
The Packers are seemingly regretting drafting OT Jordan Morgan in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft or at the least, wish he were making a larger impact during his rookie campaign.
Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich admitted to reporters on Thursday that third-year lineman Sean Rhyan is outplaying Morgan. As a result, the former Arizona standout has been relegated to the bench as Green Bay sits at 5-2 in a competitive NFC North.
Coaches expect Morgan to develop into a quality starting tackle but at this point, he hasn't delivered on his high draft pedigree.
Packers Coaches Admit Sean Rhyan is Outplaying Rookie Jordan Morgan
Through seven weeks, Rhyan has played 81% of the offensive snaps compared to 37% for Morgan. Both players have been active at right guard, a position not typically drafted in the first round.
If Morgan is relegated to the interior, it becomes far more likely he becomes a bust with the 25th overall pick. He was always considered to be a project and there's no shame in taking time to grow, yet it still stings knowing how many other exciting prospects were available at the same spot.
"We're obviously going to work Jordan in," Stenavich said. "It'll be a fluid situation in terms of how many snaps he gets per game."
Rhyan was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, so he's had more time to learn the system. Most importantly, he's playing his natural position. Morgan is switching between tackle and guard, further complicating an already difficult transition.
Appearing in only four games thus far, Morgan has battled injuries too. Once he's fully healthy and has more time, the talented rookie is expected to become a long-term starter on the Packers' offensive line.
If he does, these rookie struggles will be nothing but a blip on the radar. However, there's no denying the worrying signs early in Morgan's career.
