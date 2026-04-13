Packers’ Faith in Matthew Golden Might Come Back to Haunt Them

If we’re keeping track of offseason winners for the Green Bay Packers, Matthew Golden has to be at the top of the list. Golden won big early when Romeo Doubs left to sign with the New England Patriots in free agency and won again when the Packers traded Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

After being mothballed in a reserve role last season, Golden finds himself projected for a starting role less than two weeks before the NFL Draft, and the Packers' moves suggest they expect big things from him in 2025. But there’s also a catch to Golden’s hype train.

A disappointing rookie season sparked some concerns for the Texas product, and while the Packers are relying on several of their high draft picks to carry the team into the future, the faith in Golden could backfire this season and send Green Bay scrambling for his replacement next offseason.

Matthew Golden Must Deliver After Packers’ Risky WR Decision

Looking at Golden’s rookie season, it’s hard to find positives. He caught 29 passes for 361 scoreless yards, but shoulder and wrist injuries prevented him from becoming a full-time weapon. The Packers also didn’t make things easy on Golden with Doubs, Christian Watson, and Wicks all stepping in front of him on the depth chart at times last year, but you could also argue that Golden didn’t make the most out of his opportunities when called upon.

According to Pro Football Focus, Golden was an average receiver as his 1.53 yards per route run was tied for 42nd among 91 qualifying receivers. That mark was also sixth on his own team last season as Bo Melton (2.14), Savion Williams (1.81), and Jayden Reed (1.67) all posted a higher yards per route run.

Of course, Packers fans would argue that Golden’s numbers could go up with more usage. But his 291 routes run were the second-highest on the team behind Doubs’s 455, perhaps signaling that his struggles weren’t the fault of head coach Matt LaFleur or offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.

This is where the gamble in trading Wicks comes into play. While the Packers saved some money with the trade, considering Wicks got a one-year, $12.5 million contract extension from the Eagles, Green Bay better be sure that Golden can be a contributor next season. They also should hope that Golden can stay healthier than he did in his first season, or else a sudden depth issue could appear with Melton, Williams, and free agent additions Skyy Moore vulnerable to becoming overexposed.

The Packers have done a good job projecting into the future with their draft picks, however, and if all goes right, Golden should be the next in line. Green Bay could also take another receiver in this year’s draft to cover their hedges, but that doesn’t mean Golden’s success is important to next year’s team.

In the end, Golden’s expanded role could work out, and he’ll become the weapon that many thought the Packers had a year ago. But if he doesn’t take advantage, it could blow an unexpected hole into their offense and create a problem that will need to be solved.

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