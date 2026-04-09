Matthew Golden in a Spot to Explode for Packers if They Let Him

The Green Bay Packers didn't have the season they imagined in 2025, but this offseason is all about improvements. Of course, free agency, trades, and the NFL draft are options, but several players inside that building could take a step forward.

Second-year wide receiver Matthew Golden is one of those names, and if the Packers give him the runway in 2026, he could make a huge leap and breakout for this team.

Matthew Golden Could Break Out for Packers If They Let Him

Golden was the first receiver the Packers drafted in the first round since 2002, showcasing the excitement they had around him, but his rookie season wasn't as electric as some might have assumed. In 14 games, Golden was sixth on the team in catches (29), tied for fourth in targets (44), and fourth in receiving yards (361). He also didn't get into the end zone once during the regular season.



Those numbers are certainly underwhelming, but that doesn't mean it will continue next season. He was second among Green Bay receivers in total snaps (457), trailing just Romeo Doubs, who is no longer on the team, but injuries played a part. Christian Watson, who played only 10 games after rehabbing from a torn ACL, and Jayden Reed, who missed 10 games due to a collarbone, are going to get more snaps next season.

Yet, Golden's path to making a serious impact isn't far-fetched. Doubs' 85 targets need to get filled elsewhere, and the former Texas standout is a prime candidate. In the wild-card round loss to the Chicago Bears, Golden played his best ball of the season, finishing with four catches (five targets) for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Golden consistently got open against the Bears' DBs in that contest, giving fans an inside look at what he could do. With Golden entering his second year in the NFL, he should be more comfortable in this system, and the coaching staff could feel the same. Putting more on his plate is something Matt LaFleur and the offensive coaches need to make sure they implement in 2026.



The 22-year-old needs to do his part, though, and work on his skills during the offseason while continuing to build his rapport with Jordan Love. If Golden carries on with the same trajectory, he is a player poised for big things.

Doubs signed with the New England Patriots, and Dontayvion Wicks has been thrown in trade talks by the Packers. With targets up for grabs and his best performance as a pro coming in the last contest that fans and coaches saw, it is easy to see why there's excitement. That was a building block game, and he did it when the pressure was at its highest. That's a great sign, and Golden should be on the breakout list in 2026 because of it. It's up to the team to make sure he gets the opportunities to show what he can do, though.

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