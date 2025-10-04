Packers' Failed Draft Pick Running Out of Lives Before It’s Game Over

The Green Bay Packers are a franchise that has Super Bowl aspirations year in and year out. When those are the level of expectations that you welcome, it is imperative that draft picks aren't total misses, especially ones made in the first three rounds.

Unfortunately, that is an area where Brian Gutekunst and the scouting department recently fell short, and it is now impacting the way the Packers are forced to game plan on the offensive side of the ball. While it is no fault of his own as injuries happen, time is running out for 2024 draft pick MarShawn Lloyd to prove that he belongs on this roster for the long haul.

Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd is Running Out of Chances in Green Bay

After being selected with the No. 88 overall pick in the 2024 draft, Lloyd was expected to be a major contributor alongside Josh Jacobs in Green Bay's backfield. Fast forward 18 months, and Lloyd has appeared in one game for the Packers, their 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of 2024, and gained 15 yards on six carries.

Since his NFL debut, the list of injuries that Lloyd has dealt with has only continued to grow. After a groin injury hampered him at the start of training camp this summer, the former Southern California Trojan standout suffered a hamstring strain during Green Bay's preseason matchup against Indianapolis that landed Lloyd on the IR to start the 2025 campaign.

It remains to be seen just what Lloyd will be able to contribute to the Packers this season, if he brings anything to the table at all. Emanuel Wilson has looked more than up to the task of serving as the primary backup to Jacobs, as he had a breakout performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. That showing should only lead to the coaching staff giving Wilson more opportunities to see the field on offense, which doesn't exactly bode well for Lloyd.

Lloyd has two years remaining on the four-year rookie contract he signed with the franchise in 2024. However, all the guaranteed money owed to him by Green Bay has already been paid out. With that being the case, there are no real financial ramifications for the organization cutting bait and moving forward without the running back.

The final chapter of Lloyd's story with the Packers hasn't been written yet, but it will take a major turnaround from the 24-year-old to reclaim the role he was expected to carry for this team.

