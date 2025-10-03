Packers Rusher Must See Snap Count Increase After Bye Week

The Green Bay Packers have an earlier bye week than most NFL teams. However, coming off a 40-40 tie against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, the opportunity to reflect on the first month of the season and make certain tweaks on both sides of the ball could have arrived at the perfect time for Matt LaFleur and the coaching staff.

One of those decisions should be focused on the split of carries between the running backs moving forward. There is no doubt that Josh Jacobs is the top option in the backfield for Green Bay. He is a proven veteran who helped the Packers to an 11-6 record in 2024. After carrying the ball 301 times during the 2024 campaign, Green Bay must provide more of a split during the regular season to ensure Jacobs is as healthy as possible entering the playoffs, and not completely burnt out from shouldering as much of the load as he did last season.

With MarShawn Lloyd proving to be unreliable, yet again, due to injury issues, another running back has taken full advantage of the opportunity to see the field, and he should continue to be rewarded for his efforts.

Packers' Emanuel Wilson Must See Snap Count Increase After Bye Week

After receiving just seven total touches over the first three weeks of the season, Wilson got his shot against the Cowboys and made the most of his time on the field by racking up 44 rushing yards on just eight carries, as well as 37 receiving yards on three receptions. Wilson's 25 total snaps were not only his most of the season but were greater than the total number of snaps he received in Green Bay's first three games.

With Wilson proving he can be a contributor on the ground and as a receiver out of the backfield, the level of trust that LaFleur and the offensive coaching staff have in him should only increase. That will translate to more opportunities to see the field, as long as the former Division II standout can keep this level of production up.

Wilson showed glimpses of what he can do as a backup running back over the final three weeks of the 2024 campaign, as he rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 31 total carries. His ability to be a difference-maker in the passing game was not as well known, though.

After reeling in all three of the targets that came his way in Week 4, Wilson established a new career-high for receptions in a single game. His 37 receiving yards against the Cowboys also set a new single-game career-high for Wilson, further proving his worth to this offense.

With the bye week upon us, now is the time for LaFleur and his staff to come up with creative ways to incorporate Wilson into the offensive game plan in a larger way than they had been prepared to do over the opening month of the season. The 26-year-old undrafted rusher has earned the opportunity, and the Packers would be wise to give it to him.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: