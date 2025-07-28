Packers RB's Newest Injury Has Fans Reeling After Lost Rookie Season

It didn't take long for the injury bug to show its ugly head during Green Bay Packers training camp, as one key member of the offense was forced to leave the field with the assistance of the training staff on Monday

This news has hit Packers fans particularly hard becuase the injured player is a 2024 third-round pick who already missed almost all of his rookie season with various ailments.

Green Bay Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd's Newest Injury Has Fans Reeling

The 2025 season has started similarly to the 2024 campaign for Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd. During Monday morning's practice session, Lloyd was forced to leave the field with the assistance of the training staff after taking a hit during a drill. As Matt Schneidman of The Athletic noted, Lloyd ultimately returned to the sidelines but did not have his helmet with him, a usual indicator that the training staff has ruled him out.

Lloyd currently on the sidelines without a helmet. Can’t seem to catch an injury break. We’ll see if this one is as significant as his past issues. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 28, 2025

Seeing this happen to Lloyd so early in training camp is something that Packers fans hoped to avoid. It is safe to say that injuries have significantly stunted Lloyd's growth as an NFL player compared to where he would be if he'd been healthy all along.

After dealing with hip and hamstring issues throughout the offseason, the former South Carolina Gamecocks and USC Trojans standout suffered an ankle injury during Green Bay's Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts that landed him on the injured reserve. After working his way back from that injury, an emergency appendectomy ultimately ended his season before it could ever get back on track.

Lloyd should be competing for the RB2 role behind Josh Jacobs, but if he can't stay on the field, then he's going to have a hard time holding that spot down. Emanuel Wilson and even Chris Brooks will get additional chances to step up in his absence. Training camp and preseason reps will be incredibly valuable in this competition, and Lloyd will have to heal up quickly if he wants to continue fighting for work in 2025.

