Packers in Even More Danger on Dolphins-Quay Walker Front Now

The Green Bay Packers have some crucial decisions to make when it comes to expiring contracts this offseason. And even though the raise in the salary cap might help keep some guys in town, the Packers still need to make sure every penny they spend goes to good use.

More than that, the Packers won't be able to keep everybody in town even if they want to. Guys like linebacker Quay Walker will potentially raise plenty of interest in the open market, especially with former defensive coordinatorJeff Hafley setting up a Packers branch out there in South Beach.

The Miami Dolphins continue poaching away Packers staff members. As reported by ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins now added Green Bay linebacker coach Sean Duggan as their new defensive coordinator, and that spells trouble for the Packers' aspirations of keeping Walker in Lambeau Field.

Dolphins Keep Building Reasons to Convince Quay Walker to Leave Packers

The Packers declined the fifth-year option on Walker's rookie deal, but general manager Brian Gutekunst has been vocal about his desire to keep him in town. Unfortunately, he might be a little too pricey for this team, and he may choose to play for two of his former coaches as opposed to staying with all the uncertainty surrounding the Packers' defense next season.

Walker has been instrumental to the defense alongside Edgerrin Cooper, mostly due to Duggan and Hafley playing key roles in his development. Add Florida's sunny weather and no income tax, and the reasons for Walker to take his talents to South Beach keep increasing.

While he didn't force or recover any turnover for the second consecutive year, Walker was certainly one of the best bargains in the league this season. He logged a career high and team-leading 128 tackles to go along with eight tackles for loss, five passes defensed, and 2.5 sacks. That's not bad at all for a young player making just $4.4 million per season.

That number will go way up in his next deal. According to Spotrac, Walker has a projected market value of three years and $24.8 million, putting his annual average value at roughly $8.3 million.

The Packers' defense has already taken a massive hit with Hafley leaving town. Even with a healthy Micah Parsons, Green Bay needs as much help as it can get to make new DC Jonathan Gannon's life as easy as possible.

Unfortunately, there's a growing chance that Walker won't be a part of what happens next, leaving time to tell if he'll be a friend or foe the next time Packers fans see him on the field.

