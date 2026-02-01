Packers' Gannon Decision Further Vindicated by NFC Contender's Reported Interest

While it may not have been the name fans initially hoped for after the job opened, Jonathan Gannon is the Green Bay Packers' new defensive coordinator. Filling former DC Jeff Hafley's shoes won't be easy, and fans immediately questioned if Gannon was up to the task after how his stint as the Arizona Cardinals' head coach went.

Regardless of what side of the fence Packers fans were on at the time of the hire, Green Bay's decision to lock down Gannon when it did looks much wiser on Sunday now that we know he was at the top of another NFC contender's wish list.

According to Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski, Gannon was one of two candidates the Philadelphia Eagles were keen on pursuing if defensive coordinator Vic Fangio elected to walk away from football and retire, as he had expressed interest in doing at the conclusion of the 2025 campaign.

LaFleur, Green Bay Prevented Packers DC Gannon from Joining Eagles

Does the Eagles' reported interest in reuniting with Gannon after the Cardinals relieved him of his head coaching duties guarantee that the Packers made a home run hire at defensive coordinator? No, it obviously doesn't.

What it does, however, is unequivocally answer that Gannon was a hot commodity around the league for teams looking to bring in a bright defensive mind to run that side of the ball. The Eagles know what Gannon is capable of in this role as well as anyone; the fact that they were quick to lock in on him as a potential replacement for Fangio is telling.

At 43 years of age, Gannon has no reason to worry about getting another opportunity to sit in the head coach's chair down the road. Time is on his side in that endeavor, which should only help him keep his mind where his feet are during the 2026 campaign in Green Bay.

With the type of talent that Gannon will be working with day in and day out during the 2026 campaign, the Packers have an opportunity to put together a special defense. Given his reputation as a players' coach whose scheme is more adaptable to the talent around him, rather than forcing players to fill roles Gannon may believe are necessary but don't match up with their skills, fans in Wisconsin have every reason to be excited over what Gannon can do to elevate this branch of the roster.

If the defense plays up to its caliber, and the offense continues to take steps forward under the guidance of quarterback Jordan Love, the Packers might not have to wait much longer to climb to the top of the NFC.

