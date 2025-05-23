Packers May Find it Easier to Trade Jaire Alexander After Latest Injury News

The Green Bay Packers are getting ready to report to organized team activities (OTAs) next week, and there's a chance Jaire Alexander won't be in attendance. The star cornerback has been waiting for a resolution on his status with the Packers ever since the offseason began and doesn’t appear ready to come back despite remaining in contact with the coaching staff.

A lack of updates could stem from the Packers potentially having second thoughts on sending Alexander to free agency with a buyout, or there might not be a team willing to part with picks for a player who has missed 28 games over the past four seasons.

Fortunately, Green Bay may have finally had a stroke of luck in this situation, using another team’s misfortune to find a suitor for their Pro Bowl cornerback.

Cardinals Could Be Top Jaire Alexander Suitor After Sean Murphy-Bunting Injury News

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals "have placed cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on the reserve/non-football injury list." While there is no immediate word on the injury, the move ends his season and creates a massive hole in the Arizona secondary.

Murphy-Bunting was about to enter his second season with the Cardinals after making 52 total tackles, five pass defenses, and three interceptions in 2024. The 27-year-old was set to play a big role for Arizona next season, but now leaves 2024 second-round pick Max Melton and rookie Will Johnson as the starters on the outside.

While both Johnson and Melton are capable of filling those roles, they come with questions.

Johnson was one of the best cornerbacks in last month’s draft, but the Michigan product fell to the second round due to a knee condition. Melton appeared in all 17 games with five pass deflections but didn’t have an interception and allowed a 97.5 passer rating on 45 targets, according to Pro Football Focus.

Murphy-Bunting's injury creates a situation where the Cardinals could pursue Alexander despite his own injury history. Although he hasn't played 1,000 snaps since his 2020 Pro Bowl campaign, Alexander has posted an overall PFF grade over 70 or better in all seven seasons with the Packers. A fresh start could be exactly what he needs to keep that success going.

A deal may not take place until the end of the month, as the Packers could save $7.5 million in a trade after June 1, per OverTheCap.. Green Bay could also just release Alexander and save $17.1 million, which might be the more likely scenario with the $35 million remaining on his contract.

Unless the Packers want to eat some of that money, a deal with the Cardinals could be unlikely. But they're one more suitor the former Louisville Cardinal didn’t have before, which could inspire general manager Brian Gutekunst to make a phone call to the desert.

