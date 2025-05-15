New Jaire Alexander Reveal Shows Packers' Likely Resolution

The Green Bay Packers have had plenty of drama this offseason, and it has only increased as they head into OTAs. While the entire receiver room prepares for a battle royale, other players have made their demands for new contracts as Green Bay makes its initial preparations for the 2025 season.

While many of the issues from the beginning of the offseason have seemingly been resolved, one still needs a conclusion. The offseason began with Jaire Alexander’s days in Green Bay appearing to be numbered, and many felt like it was a matter of time before the 28-year-old would either be traded or released.

However, some revealing comments shed light on where the situation is at, and it could mean that a resolution between the two sides is coming soon.

Jaire Alexander Has Been in “Constant Contact” with Packers During Voluntary Workouts

Alexander has not reported to the Packers’ voluntary workouts, which would raise red flags over his status with the team. While speculation has run wild, passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley sang a different tune, telling ESPN’s Rob Demovsky that he’s been in contact with Alexander every day while skipping the offseason workouts.

It should be noted that this round of workouts are voluntary, and a real resolution on Alexander could come when the Packers hold mandatory minicamp from June 10-12. But the fact that Alexander has been talking to the team while he’s been away could signal that he’s still interested in staying in Green Bay.

Alexander’s situation comes down to availability and money. The 18th overall pick in the 2018 draft is one of the league’s best coverage corners when healthy, but has missed 28 games over the past four seasons while battling several injuries. There have also been rumors that some in Green Bay feel like Alexander has been reluctant to play through injuries and that it’s not worth the $24.6 million cap hit to keep him around.

The situation is different on Alexander’s side. He has no money guaranteed left on the four-year, $84 million extension he signed in 2022, and could want some commitment from Green Bay’s side as he gets closer to his 30s. The Packers could also end the situation at any time by clearing $7.5 million with a trade or release before June 1 or $17.1 million after that date, but they haven’t done so.

Therefore, it creates a path where the two sides reach a compromise on a contract, and Alexander could have a year to build a case for a new contract. It still leaves Alexander’s long-term status in question, but it could at least help the Packers in the short term to add to a secondary led by Keisean Nixon and Nate Hobbs heading into next season.

