Former Packers Super Bowl Champion Still Unemployed as OTAs Arrive

The Green Bay Packers have a young roster that is looking to take that jump forward in 2025. Organized team activities (OTAs) will start on May 27, giving players the chance to get some practice reps in before the mandatory minicamp arrives later in June.

While that is the focus for the guys in Green Bay, some former players are still on the market. The biggest name that is still a free agent with OTAs quickly approaching is former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is Still Unemployed Before OTAs

Back in March, the New York Jets decided to release Rodgers using a post-June 1 designation. Since hitting the market, there were rumors that the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and Las Vegas Raiders could kick the tires on Rodgers but none of that happened.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the favorite for him for months now, yet that's been more smoke than fire lately. Head coach Matt LaFleur is still confident that Rodgers will end up with the Steelers despite not speaking with anyone inside Pittsburgh's organization.

The Steelers have clearly put all their eggs into Rodgers' basket, proven by their allowing Justin Fields to sign with the Jets and Russell Wilson to land with the Giants.

Pittsburgh only took Will Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft, with Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson as the other QBs on the roster. None of these signal-callers would pose a threat to Rodgers as the starter.

This week, Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney II said the Steelers will wait "not forever, but a little while longer" for the four-time NFL MVP's decision, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The thing is, Rooney hasn't given a deadline for a response. The Steelers have OTAs run from May 27- 29 and June 3-5. The mandatory minicamp is locked in from June 10-12. There is no indication the 40-year-old will be there for any of it, but it's likely that he won't be participating in OTAs.

That is a questionable decision on Rodgers' part, to say the least. Last season with the Jets, he completed 63% of his throws for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. To the naked eye, those numbers look good, but Rodgers is a shell of himself. He can't move the same anymore, his accuracy took a dip, and he didn't want to push the ball downfield.

Logically, participating in OTAs would make sense for an aging QB looking to avoid more rust.

Rodgers' best days were certainly with the Packers, where he was a multi-time MVP, 10-time Pro Bowler, and a Super Bowl champion.

While he could have one last dance in him, that's less likely to happen as he remains unemployed through OTAs.

