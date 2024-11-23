Packers Would Doom 49ers' Playoff Chances With Win on Sunday
The Green Bay Packers are hosting the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 in a battle between NFC foes. These two teams are fighting as the second-half playoff push is underway.
The Packers sit at 7-3, meanwhile, the 49ers are 5-5. There are currently 10 teams in the NFC that have at least five wins.
The 49ers gave the Packers extra fuel on Thursday with a post on social media. It looks like they spoke too early though, as quarterback Brock Purdy has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.
The pressure is on the 49ers to get a win, cause if they don't, their playoff chances will take a significant hit.
Packers News: A Green Bay Win in Week 12 Will Impact 49ers Playoff Chances Big Time
PFF's Timo Riske dropped a picture on X Tuesday afternoon, showcasing the playoff chances if the Packers were able to beat the 49ers on Sunday.
San Francisco's chances would fall between 30-40%, while Green Bay's jump to the 70-80% range.
The 49ers and Packers have played each over the past six years, with San Francisco winning four of the six games. The last two times have come in the playoffs, sending Green Bay home each time. That's something that's definitely in the back of those players' minds.
They would love to get some revenge against this team and handicap their chances of returning to the postseason. With Purdy out and Brandon Allen the likely starter, Green Bay has a terrific chance of coming out victorious. Now it's all about doing it on the field on Sunday when the game kicks off.
As things stand, the Packers jumped to 5.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook after opening at 2.5 points, indicating Purdy's absence gives Green Bay a major advantage.
