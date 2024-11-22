49ers Dealt Big Injury Blow Before Packers Showdown in Week 12
The Green Bay Packers have the San Francisco 49ers coming into town on Sunday in an NFC showdown. The Packers have won five of their last six games and look to keep the momentum going.
Meanwhile, the 49ers are 5-5 on the year and are coming off a disappointing 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. They need to secure a win to stay afloat in a competitive NFC.
On Thursday, San Francisco's social media team took a shot at the Packers but it looks like they spoke too soon.
NFL News: Brock Purdy Isn’t Practicing on Friday
According to 49ers team reporter Cam Inman, quarterback Brock Purdy isn't practicing due to a shoulder injury, putting a huge question mark surrounding his availability for Sunday.
Purdy left Thursday's practice session after throwing a few passes. That rang the alarm among beat writers but head coach Kyle Shanahan tried to downplay it, saying Purdy went inside to do more rehab on his arm.
It appears that things didn't improve, and now he may not be taking the field on Sunday. Purdy hurt his shoulder sometime during last week's loss to the Seahawks.
Per the injury report posted on NFL.com, Purdy's game status has been listed as out. Shortly after the report, Kyle Shanahan declared Purdy would be out. That will mean Brandon Allen will likely be the starter for San Francisco. The 32-year-old has appeared in 16 career games with five starts. He's completed 56% of his passes for 1,611 yards, ten passing touchdowns and six interceptions.
It also looks like defensive end Nick Bosa may be sidelined with hip and oblique injuries.
That is terrible news for the 49ers but is excellent for the Packers, who are looking to get revenge against a 49ers team that sent them home in the Divisional Round of the last year's postseason.
More Packers news and rumors: